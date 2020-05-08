USS Captain Theodore Roosevelt Expelled to San Diego

Former USS Commander Theodore Roosevelt, who was removed from office after seeking help amid the coronavirus epidemic on his aircraft carrier, has taken up temporary employment with the Naval Forces of San Diego, according to a report.

Captain Crozier arrived in San Diego Monday evening after leaving Guam, spokesman for the Naval Air Force Cmdr. Ron Flanders told the Navy Times.

He will serve as a special assistant to the chief of the naval air force, added Flanders.

A representative of the naval air force told the San Diego Times: “He is not in quarantine. He found his wife. “

Crozier was relieved on April 2 by the then acting secretary of the navy, Thomas Modly, after the San Francisco Chronicle reported the contents of a leaked letter he had written to his superiors requesting the help as her crew battled an epidemic of COVID-19.

The ship docked in Guam, where Crozier tested positive for the disease shortly before joining her former quarantined sailors on the island.

Despite a recommendation by the Navy Brasses that Crozier be returned from work, Acting Secretary of the Navy James McPherson recently ordered a secondary probe into his shot, Politico reported last week.

Modly later resigned after giving a speech to the Roosevelt crew on the sound system of the ship in which he criticized Crozier as “stupid” for not realizing that his message would be leaked.