Unemployment by coronavirus: WME cuts 20% of its workforce

Talent agency William Morris Endeavor said Thursday it is cutting costs that will affect 20% of its 1,500 employees as part of ongoing cuts at the parent company based in Beverly Hills.

WME said most of the reductions will come from layoffs, but that other affected employees may be on leave or their working hours may be reduced to part-time status due to the fallout from COVID-19. The pandemic has set aside many Hollywood productions and live events, which has seriously eroded the sources of revenue for WME and other talent agencies.

“As we make these tough decisions now to protect our business, we believe in the resilience of our team and our industry,” WME said in a statement.

WME’s cost reduction efforts affect agents, executives and assistants, with the music department being the hardest hit.

The announcement is part of a larger initiative by WME’s parent company Endeavor to cut costs. Endeavor said that a third of its staff would be affected by layoffs, holidays or reduced working hours.

The cuts are a blow to Endeavor, who had planned to launch an IPO last year . Before the coronavirus crisis, Endeavor was in heavy debt after making a series of acquisitions, including the purchase of UFCs. The company owed $ 4.6 billion in debt in September, according to regulatory filings.

Last month, S&P Global downgraded Endeavor to a CCC + credit rating of B and said the outlook for the company was negative.

“Endeavor entered in 2020 with a highly indebted capital structure, therefore, the expected significant drop in revenues in 2020 could potentially lead to an unsustainable capital structure,” according to the S&P Global report.

Other talent agencies, including the Creative Artists Agency and the United Talent Agency, have cut staff salaries. The UTA also recently announced that some of its employees will be on leave.