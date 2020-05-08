UK economy to contract most since 1706

London – The Bank of England warned on Thursday that the UK economy could experience its largest annual contraction in more than three centuries due to the coronavirus pandemic, before roaring next year.

In what it describes as a “plausible” scenario, the bank said the UK economy would be 30% smaller at the end of the first half than it was at the start, with the second quarter down 25%. only after a 3% drop in the former.

Unemployment is expected to more than double to around 9%, but this figure does not include the 6 million workers who have been retained by companies as part of a program that calls on the government to pay up to 80% of wages . Many of these people on leave could end up losing their jobs if the economy does not recover as expected or if the government begins to withdraw support too soon.

The bank said the economy is expected to start to recover in the second half of the year, as the lockdown restrictions begin to be lifted and the extraordinary fiscal and monetary policy measures adopted in the past two months begin to take effect.

“We expect the economic recovery to occur over time, albeit much faster than the decline in the global financial crisis,” said Governor Andrew Bailey.

“We expect there to be longer-term damage to the capacity of the economy, but in this scenario, we consider these effects to be relatively small.”

The bank expects the economy to contract 14% this year. According to his own statistics, this would be the largest annual rate of decline since 1706, when the economy of England fell 15% after bad weather. crops destroyed in its largely agrarian economy and the costs of a war against France over the fate of the Spanish throne have taken their toll.

A 14% contraction would be significantly more than anything observed in the aftermath of the First World War, when the economy was also weakened by the Spanish flu pandemic. The projected decline is also three times greater than the recession of 2008 and 2009 during the global financial crisis.

In the longer term, the bank believes that the British economy could recover quickly if the pandemic were brought under control worldwide. In this scenario, he estimates that the economy could grow by 15% next year, which would be the largest annual increase since 1704.

In fact, the bank expects the economy to come back more or less by the end of 2021, with the financial sector helping the business sector to overcome the pressure – unlike the consequences of the financial crisis, when many banks s was collapsed.

The functioning of the economy also depends on the length of time that lock-in restrictions remain in place. The bank has assumed that the leave scheme and the social distancing guidelines will be phased out between June and the end of the year. In the meantime, he did not take into account a second wave of infections.

Many economists believe that the bank is too optimistic.

“Although economies can be easily deactivated by their governments, it will be much more difficult to reactivate them,” said Stefan Koopman of Rabobank International.

The bank’s analysis came after its monetary policy committee decided to keep its main interest rate at a record low of 0.1% and opted against further expansion of its bond buying program . Two of the nine policymakers wanted to increase the bank’s stimulus package by £ 100 billion, or nearly $ 125 billion.

The decision-making group had previously announced sharp cuts in interest rates, an expansion of its stimulus package and a large loan program as it attempted to contain the economic damage of the pandemic.

Bailey said the bank was ready to support the economy more “if we needed to,” and most economists believe the bank will support another stimulus package in the coming months.

“By sending a strong signal that it plans to ease monetary policy even more quickly while staying still, the bank has managed to stay above risk without doing anything more,” said Kallum Pickering , senior economist at Berenberg Bank.