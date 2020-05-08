Uber reports $ 3 billion loss as coronavirus slams

Uber announced Thursday a quarterly loss of nearly $ 3 billion, its highest amount in three quarters as the coronavirus pandemic restricts its hail activity.

The stock fell slightly late in the session on the massive loss before rising more than 6% after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said there were reassuring signs in the markets hit hard by the pandemic.

“Along with the surge in food deliveries, we are encouraged by the first signs that we are seeing in the markets that are starting to reopen,” he said in a statement.

Excluding a $ 2.1 billion depreciation that Uber took on its minority investments a few weeks ago, the company reported a loss of 64 cents per share, compared to the expected loss of 88 cents for Wall Street. .

Uber beat gross bookings, reporting $ 15.8 billion compared to the $ 15.3 billion expected by analysts.

CFO Nelson Chai, meanwhile, said the company has “enough cash” to give it “the flexibility to weather the current crisis.”

Uber released its results just a day after announcing that it would cut nearly 15% of its workforce due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business. These cuts will see the company fire 3,700 of its nearly 27,000 employees. Khosrowshahi will also give up his base salary for the rest of the year.

Uber’s transit operations have fallen by more than 80% in recent weeks, with tens of millions of people around the world locked inside.

Uber originally promised to be profitable on an adjusted basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the end of this year, but withdrew its forecast for the full year on April 16, citing the uncertainty surrounding the global virus epidemic.

Uber’s revenue, which accounts for most of the company’s revenue, increased 2% year-over-year, but was more than 18% lower than the previous quarter.

Revenues from its Uber Eats delivery service increased more than 11% from the last quarter, but the unit’s annual revenue growth has slowed considerably.

Almost two-thirds of Uber’s revenues are generated in the United States and Canada, where authorities began ordering people to stay indoors in mid-March.

Uber competitor Lyft reported a surprise 23% increase in revenue on Wednesday and said strict cost-cutting measures ensured it remained “on the road to profitability”.

Uber’s shares closed the day up 11% on stronger than expected results from rival Lyft.

With post wires.