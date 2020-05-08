Uber lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter as coronavirus reaches user count

Uber reported a sharp drop in profits as ridership declined due to coronavirus.

The carpool company announced Thursday that it lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter. Earnings included included a $ 2.1 billion pre-tax impairment charge on some of its investments and a $ 277 million charge for stock-based compensation. Revenues totaled $ 3.5 billion, up 14% from the same period last year. Travel was 3% compared to a year ago.

“While our ride activity has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, we have taken swift action to preserve the strength of our balance sheet, focus additional resources on Uber Eats, and prepare for any recovery scenario,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement. declaration.

Uber’s profits fell when the value of its investments in Chinese carpool service Didi, Grab, based in Singapore, and others, plummeted as demand plummeted in Asia.

Uber Eats, the company’s food delivery segment, made $ 148 million in the quarter, while more Americans taking refuge at home ordered. Uber Eats’ total revenue was $ 313 million, down $ 4 million from the same period last year.

Cut thousands of jobs

Turning to cutting costs, Uber said earlier this week that it was 3,700 employees laid off in its customer services and recruitment. The company has also instituted a hiring freeze and cut its marketing budget, while CEO Dara Khosrowshahi renounced the rest of his 2020 salary.

Uber, Lyft and other carpoolers have seen a decline in the number of their customers, as many Americans remain indoors under government control. Analysts think it may take three years before drivers are comfortable renting a car. The company said on Monday that it will soon need passengers and drivers must wear a face covering in some markets.

The pandemic has pushed Uber even further from profitability. Uber has racked up three consecutive years of multi-billion dollar operating losses, according to its annual report report, including $ 8.6 billion for 2019. As of January 1, the company had lost more than $ 16 billion.

Uber is not the only “gig economy” company to feel the effects of the virus. Airbnb announced this week its intention to cut 1,900 workers, about 25% of its workforce. Lyft posed nearly 1,000 employees, or 17% of its workforce, in April. Lyft also obtained around 300 employees and reduced the salaries of its vice-presidents and managers by 20% and 30% respectively.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.