Uber is laying off 3,700 employees as a coronavirus-destroying business

Uber said Wednesday it will lose nearly 15 percent of its workforce as a coronavirus pandemic destroys its business.

As a result of the cuts, the struggling equestrian giant will lay off 3,700 workers out of nearly 27,000 and pay the company $ 20 million in severance pay and other related benefits. The cuts will primarily target its customer support and recruitment team filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“With people making fewer trips, the unfortunate fact is that many of our front-line customer support people don’t have enough work,” a Uber spokesman said on Wednesday. “Because we don’t know how long the recovery will take, we will take steps to bring the costs into line with the size of our current business.”

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will relinquish her base salary of $ 1 million in late 2019. However, most of Khosrowshah’s compensation will be paid in the form of stock awards.

Uber’s riding business has shrunk by more than 80 percent in recent weeks as tens of millions around the world are locked indoors.

“This was a difficult decision, but it is the right one to help protect the company’s long-term health and ensure that we get out of the crisis more strongly,” a Uber spokesman added.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco-based company rejected its 2020 financial guidance, saying it was impossible to accurately predict the impact of the coronavirus on its business.

Khosrowshahi said last month that the company had a lot of money to carry the coronary storm, saying that even in the worst case scenario, where the company’s riding business collapsed by the end of the year, Uber would still have $ 4 billion in cash.

“We are very lucky to have a strong cash position of around $ 10 billion in unlimited cash at the end of February,” Khosrowshahi said. “In all crises, liquidity is key.”

In 2019, Uber distributed more than 1,000 pink flags as it cut Uber Eats and its marketing and design team.

“The current days are tough for all of us,” Khosrowshahi said at the time, adding that he and his management team “are doing everything we can to ensure that we do not need or that we have another such day ahead of us.”

Instead, rival Lyft said Wednesday that U.S. riding had improved by more than 20 per cent from the coronary virus hit the ground last month and that high unemployment should bear the cost of drivers, allowing the riding company to move to profitability as closures ease. .

Shares of Lyft rose 17 percent in late trading on Wednesday as its returns were higher than expected.