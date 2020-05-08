Ty, British rapper nominated for Mercury Prize, died of coronavirus at 47

British rapper Ty nominated for Mercury Prize lost battle against coronavirus, the Guardian reports. He was 47 years old.

Hip-hop star née Ben Chijioke had been in poor health since at least early April, when he was “admitted to hospital with medical complications from COVID-19”, according to a fundraiser launched in his last name. “Shortly after, he was placed in a medically induced coma to be temporarily sedated to help his body receive the proper treatment.”

In mid-April, he was better and was withdrawn from intensive care, reports the Guardian. It is not known when his health started to deteriorate again.

Born in London to Nigerian immigrants, Ty released his first album, “The Awkward”, in 2001 and caught the attention of the public with his 2003 album “Upwards”, which was nominated for a Venerable Mercury Award in 2004 Amy Winehouse was also nominated, and Franz Ferdinand won.

During his career, Ty has notably collaborated with the hip-hop trio De La Soul and the rapper Roots Manuva. After “Upwards”, he released three other solo albums – the most recent, “A Work of Heart”, released in 2018 – and formed a hip-hop supergroup called Kingdem in 2019.

Tributes immediately started pouring in on social media after the announcement of his death.

“Rest in peace Ty,” written author Nikesh Shukla of the late rapper. “You were one of the most beautiful people I have ever met. A huge huge loss. A huge loss. Devastated. So much love for his family. “

“Oh man. TY. Horrible news. Stay in power. Legend of British music and loved and respected by many. So sad,” tweets DJ Twin B.

“Rest my brother. You did well,” written Manuva.

“One of my first remixes for @tymusic. . . May we all continue to have the honesty and courage he demonstrated in his music and in life. My heart breaks, ” written London-based music producer Funk Butcher, “Rest in power sir. Thank you for everything.”