Twitter wants users to think twice before posting offensive tweets

Twitter wants you to think twice before posting a tweet with that touch.

The social network began testing the feature this week, urging users who have written a tweet using “offensive or harmful language” to reconsider the button before posting.

The experimental feature notifies users trying to send a potential tweet that their words are similar to those in the reported messages, and allows them to change or send it.

The test lasts a few weeks and focuses only on English tweets.

Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up enemy and abusive content from its forums, which are controlled by users for breaking tweets and technology.

“We try to encourage people to think about their behavior and rethink their language before posting because they are often in the heat of time and may say something they regret,” Sunita Saligram, Twitter’s global director of trust and security policy, told Reuters.

Twitter policies do not allow users to target people with flirtations, racist or sexist tropes, or derogatory content.

According to the transparency report, the company took action on almost 396,000 accounts in accordance with its misconduct practices and on more than 584,000 accounts in accordance with its hostile practices in January-June last year.

Twitter shares fell one percent on Wednesday morning to $ 27.79.

