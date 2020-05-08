Trump calls Ahmaud Arbery’s gunshot death “very disturbing”

WASHINGTON – President Trump called the gunshot death of unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery “very disturbing” and said he hoped Georgian law enforcement would get to the bottom of his alleged murder.

“I saw the tape and it is very, very disturbing,” he said. “I looked at a photo of this young man, he was in a tuxedo, and I will say he looks like a very good young man,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” Friday morning about the case that drew national attention.

“It is a very worrying situation for me and my heart goes out to parents, family and friends … It is heartbreaking and it is very rough, rough things,” he added.

A Georgian father-son duo was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night after the video appeared Tuesday showing the couple approaching Arbery in their van before killing him on February 23.

The 28-second clip shows Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, both armed, leaving the truck and fighting with Arbery before he was shot and fell to the ground.

Arbery’s family described his death as a “modern lynching” and said the 25-year-old had simply left for a race.

The McMichaels told police they faced Arbery because they thought he was a burglar targeting the neighborhood.

Trump said justice would be done and speculated that something might have happened between the McMichaels and Arbery off camera.

“Justice is the thing that solves this problem and again, it is in the hands of the governor and I am sure he will do the right thing,” he said.

“You know, it could be something we haven’t seen on tape, you know, if you’ve seen things happen on tape and then come back up on tape, but it was disturbing,” he added. .

“I mean whoever watched it was certainly a disturbing or disturbing video, there’s no question about it, but they have very good law enforcement in the state of Georgia and I’m sure they will find it exactly what happened. It’s sad. It’s sad, very sad to see that, “he said.