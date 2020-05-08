Tom Brady’s visits, test of the Eagles

We already knew that the Giants, based on 2019 records, have the seventh easiest 2020 calendar in the NFL, against opponents with a winning percentage of 0.482. For what it’s worth. Now we know the order of the opponents, and it certainly doesn’t seem very easy.

Week 1

Steelers

September 14, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Well now, isn’t that an early NFL head coach for Joe Judge? A Monday Night Football home game against another NFL franchise. Is Ben Roethlisberger healthy and ready to play?

Week 2

in Chicago

September 20, 1 p.m. CBS

The first road game takes the Giants to Soldier Field, so the cold and wind should be minimal. The Giants lost to Chicago last season. Was it Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky for the Bears?

Week 3

49ers

September 27, 1 p.m. Fox

A visit from last season’s Super Bowl representative should give the Giants an early indication of their position in the conference.

Week 4

at Los Angeles Rams

October 4, 4:05 p.m., Fox

This is the Giants ‘first game at the state-of-the-art SoFi stadium and the Giants’ first game in Los Angeles in 26 years.

Week 5

at Cowboys

October 11, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Jason Garrett spent 10 years as the Cowboys ‘head coach, so he knows his way around Jerry Jones’ thrilling AT&T palace. For the first time, Garrett will work in the visiting locker room as the Giants’ new offensive coordinator.

Week 6

Redskins

October 18, 1 p.m. Fox

The Giants passed Dwayne Haskins and the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft and took Daniel Jones as the franchise quarterback. The Redskins took Haskins to No. 15. Jones was 1-0 early in the game against Haskins.

Week 7

at Eagles

October 22, 8:20 p.m., Fox

Thursday night football game. The Giants generally reek of Linc because they have lost six consecutive trips to Lincoln Financial Field. Joe Judge grew up in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, just northwest of Philadelphia, making it a return match for him.

Week 8

Buccaneers

November 2, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Daniel Jones’ first start in the NFL last season was a win at Tampa Bay. The scene takes place at MetLife Stadium as Jones fights for the first time in a duel with Tom Brady in an extravagance of “Monday Night Football”.

Week 9

at Redskins

November 8, 1 p.m. Fox

Lo and behold, the Giants swept the Redskins season streak in 2019, the first time since 2014, they managed to do it. Daniel Jones threw a Giants rookie record with five touchdown passes in his first game at FedEx Field.

Week 10

Eagles

November 15, 1 p.m. Fox

The house may be where the heart is but not where the victories are for the Giants when the Eagles come to call. The Giants are 2-8 against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Week 11

Goodbye

Week 12

at Bengals

November 29, 1 p.m. Fox

The home team has won all 10 games in this series. A trip to Paul Brown Stadium introduces the Giants to the rookie Joe Burrow-to-Tee Higgins connection and offers a shot at a road victory against a team that just broke a 2-14 record.

Week 13

at Seahawks

December 6 4:05 p.m., Fox

The longest flight of the season, then the challenge of running around Russell Wilson and dealing with the most intimidating crowd noise in the league at CenturyLink Field will test the Giants in defense and attack. If fans are allowed, of course.

Week 14

Cardinals

December 13, 1 p.m. Fox

The first meeting between the quarterbacks reached its highest level in the 2019 draft, first choice Kyler Murray and the No. 6 Daniel Jones. Was won last season by Murray and the Cardinals.

Week 15

Browns

December 20, 1 p.m. CBS

Imagine it will be a discreet and unhurried return to the MetLife Stadium for Odell Beckham Jr., who will not be the center of attention and will not feel motivated to stick him to his old team. Right?

Week 16

at Ravens

December 27, 1 p.m. Fox

The last time the Giants won in Baltimore? In 1963, when the Colts played there. Saquon Barkley manages to strike the head with the Ravens’ steadfast defense.

Week 17

Cowboys

January 3, 1 p.m. Fox

The Giants generally open their season against the Cowboys. This year they’re closing it against them, and if the Giants aren’t there, expect a Cowboy fan invasion at MetLife.