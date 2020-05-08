The need for coronavirus testing is central to reopening

A day after the University of Tennessee announced that it would welcome students to its campuses again in August, the Chancellor of UT-Knoxville called Capitol Hill.

The university said social isolation and improved security procedures would be part of the “new standard”. But what exactly would that mean? The school had about three months to find the answer and reached out to Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday to preside over a hearing for the new coronavirus test.

Alexander posed the question to the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins: what could he say to the thousands of schools across the country, who want to resume learning in the classroom, about the potential for generalized tests in August?

“It would be essential for us to go back to school and not have what would be a second or third wave of coronavirus at this very vulnerable time when the flu season also begins,” said Collins.

Collins spoke to the Senate on health, education, labor and pensions about an initiative that the NIH and private industry launched last week to develop and produce technology capable of testing quickly and with millions of people per week by the end of summer.

“What you want to have at this point is the ability of a community to know if the virus is circulating. That means being able to immediately monitor and identify infected people and quarantine them, ”said Collins. “Having a large expansion in the number of tests at the point of care so that university presidents or chancellors have a chance to know the risks of bringing people back … that’s what this is about.”

The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, testified Thursday at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Labor and Pensions in the health education sector. (POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The project aims to eventually arm states and cities with something that resembles the testing capacity they would need to safely restart. More than 40 states are already planning to have their economies reopened in some way by this weekend.

The NIH is seeking submissions from scientists across the country, and more than 1,000 have made requests, he said.

“The game is underway and it will be a crazy race,” said Collins.

“This is an ambitious goal that goes far beyond what most experts believe is possible. I have encountered astonished expressions when describing these objectives and this calendar. The scientific and logistical challenges are really daunting, but I remain optimistic due to the history of American ingenuity. “

Listening to the hearing by videoconference, Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) Reminded colleagues that it has been two months since President Trump incorrectly claimed that anyone who wanted a test could get one.

“We now have more than a million COVID cases and over 73,000 deaths and no plans to fill the huge testing gaps across the country,” said Murray. “Instead, states must respond with limited federal support and blind spots on the spread of the virus.”

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States exceeded 75,500 on Thursday, with more than 1.25 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Murray said about 260,000 tests were done Tuesday in the United States – far from 500,000 to 5 million a day, experts say, are needed to fight the virus when it reopens. She asked Collins if a national test plan should include specific numbers to test capacity.

Collins refused, saying, “This is the job of the Coronavirus Task Force” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I hope it doesn’t turn into a hearing on Trump,” said Senator Michael B. Enzi (R-Wyo.).

This week, the president suggested that the White House task force could stop meeting around Memorial Day, before reversing on Wednesday. “I had no idea how popular the task force was,” said Trump.

Reports surfaced Thursday that the Trump administration had chosen not to publish a CDC document offering detailed advice to local governments on when to reopen public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration has sought to shift responsibility to states, rather than the federal government, to manage the response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“You really have to have a federal standard,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said on Thursday at a press conference on Capitol Hill. “As we know, viruses know no borders. I think the way it has been handled is very unfortunate. First, they had directives which were weak, then the president said that you didn’t even have to honor them, now we find out that there was a CDC report which had much more complete directives and they buried him in the White House. “

Pelosi said increasing resources to build better testing capacity would be a key part of a “CARES 2” stimulus package, as well as federal assistance to states and municipalities financially short to prevent them from have to fire or lay off people who fight COVID. 19 on the front line.

Scott Becker, general manager of Assn. public health laboratories said Thursday that the APHL is seeing improvements in the collection of test supplies.

“The reality is that the supply chain remains limited, but improves every week,” said Becker at a press conference. “People may want to be tested, but they cannot be tested if there is not enough collection material available. So we expect it to improve, week after week.”

Thursday again clarified that each state is on a different part of the reopening spectrum.

In Hawaii, authorities crack down on tourists who fail to meet the strict requirements they quarantine for 14 days after arrival. A Californian honeymoon couple has been arrested after leaving their Waikiki hotel room on several occasions, despite warning from hotel staff, officials said. Hawaiian rules have kept infections relatively low, with 17 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott lifted prison on Thursday as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions after the Conservatives’ outrage over the imprisonment of a salon owner in Dallas. In a rapid reversal of his own rules, Abbott said his new order would free Shelley Luther, who had been booked this week in Dallas County jail for keeping her living room open.

On Thursday, Nevada became the last state to announce its planned reopening, with restaurants able to offer socially distanced catering services and retail stores operating at 50% capacity starting Saturday morning. Governor Steve Sisolak said the reopening, which was lifted “because, as a state, we have met our gateway criteria”, would not include casinos.

In New York, the epicenter of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly warned of a “boomerang” effect if the city does not reopen safely.

“Even if we are confident by nature as New Yorkers, uncertainty permeates this whole experience,” said De Blasio. “The most important question we all ask is this: have I ever contracted this disease, or will I contract it? The uncertainty is directly linked to the lack of tests which was the reality from day one.

“To feel our natural confidence as New Yorkers, the key is more and more testing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.