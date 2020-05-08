The “deadly hornets” may have come to the United States as “involuntary hitchhikers”

News from “murder of hornets” “ The arrival in the United States has made the noise of the internet in recent days. Two of the wasps – the largest hornet species in the world – were discovered last year in Washington State, and scientists have since attempted to track down the invasive insects to eradicate them.

But how did the giant Asian hornets – which have orange and black markings and are almost 2 inches long – get to America?

Karla Salp, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said it was not clear how the hornets, which would have kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, have arrived in the United States

“Normally, however, they are involuntary hitchhikers on something (like shipping containers) or someone,” Salp told AFP.

The two hornets spotted in Blaine, Washington, were found in December. One was alive and flew away, while the second was dead, said Paul van Westendorp, a beekeeper in British Columbia.

He said that the only hornet nest found in North America was discovered on Vancouver Island and destroyed. A specimen was also found in White Rock, British Columbia, last November.

Scientists suspect there are probably more insects than the two spotted last year, which is why a public awareness campaign has been launched to help eradication efforts.

“During this trapping season and with the help of public education and encouragement to report suspicious cases, we hope to have a better idea of ​​where they are and to eradicate them if we can” said Salp.

Scientists warn that unless the insect is eliminated within the next two years, it may spread to North America and become permanent.

Salp said that hornets, originally from East Asia and Japan, do not usually attack people, but they are known to decimate bee colonies.

“In general, people don’t have to worry,” she said. “As long as you do not enter a nest or approach a hive they have taken, there is a fairly low risk of being bitten.

“That said, if you get stung, their venom is more toxic than that of local bees and wasps, and they have more,” she added.

In 2018, YouTube personality Coyote Peterson demonstrated what the sting looks like on his show “Brave Wilderness”. The video shows an “instant goose egg” forming on his arm where the hornet stung.

In Japan, where insects are hunted and eaten, some 30 to 50 people die each year from their venomous and excruciating bite.

But while giant hornets are generally not harmful to humans, they pose a great danger to bee populations, which are declining in many parts of the world.

Washington State University researchers said hornets attack bee hives, decapitating and killing adults, and eating larvae and pupae. Only a few hornets can completely destroy a hive in a few hours.

The hornets then occupy the honeycombs for a week or more, feeding on the pupae and larvae.

Li Cohen contributed to this report.