The “community” distribution will meet for a virtual table reading to relieve the coronaviruses

Six seasons and a Zoom call. The cast of “Community” and creator Dan Harmon meet for a virtual table reading and a question-and-answer session, in order to benefit from the rescue efforts of COVID-19.

Among the attendees will be Donald Glover, who left “Community” in his fifth season – marking the first time he has participated in a “Community” event since leaving the show. Stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Glover are all ready to join the table read, with Harmon.

The table read will be shown in its entirety, with a Q&A of fans’ questions, on Monday May 18 at 2 p.m. PT via Sony Pictures TV’s “Community” YouTube page. The cast should read “Cooperative Polygraphy”, the fourth episode of season 5, which aired for the first time on January 16, 2014 on NBC.

For questions and answers, fans can submit their questions on social media using #AskCommunity and tag @CommunityTV.

As part of the event, fans will be invited to contribute to two charities: the central cuisine of José Andrés and Frontline Foods, both involved in COVID-19’s relief efforts to get fresh and nutritious meals. for frontline workers and vulnerable communities across the country.

Sony Pictures Television will contribute to charities on behalf of the “Community” family, while fans will also be invited to donate to the “Community” fund here: wck.org/community. Both charities have been congratulated for their work in these difficult times; McHale has partnered with Frontline Foods to help deliver food to hospital workers in LA, NY and Detroit.

“Cooperative Polygraphy” was a “bottle episode”, taking place almost entirely in the library of Greendale Community College where the study group for the show met after Pierce’s funeral (Chevy Chase). Waiting for them is Pierce’s executor, played by Walton Goggins (who will not be available to join the table to read). One by one, the characters of the show are toasted by the character of Goggins and are bequeathed as a final gift.

The meeting also comes when “Community” became available April 1 on Netflix (it also continues to work on Hulu). Internationally, the show is also available on Amazon Prime in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and the Middle East, and on other platforms in various parts of the world.

The “community” lasted six seasons (five on NBC, one on Yahoo Screen) and 110 episodes between 2009 and 2015. Since then, fans have wondered if a film – fulfilling the prophecy of Abed (Pudi) “six seasons and a film “- could happen. With the “community” receiving new attention via its Netflix streaming deal, McHale recently told Variety that he was more optimistic than ever that it would happen.

“There are far more rumbles than before,” he said last month. “I think with the renewed interest, and I know the actors are interested, it could happen.”