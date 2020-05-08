Teenager defrauded cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin among millions, according to complaint

US cryptocurrency investor sued New York high school student Thursday, accusing 18-year-old of being the mastermind and leader of a cybercrime scheme that cost him millions of dollars in foreign currency digital.

The plaintiff Michael Terpin accused Ellis Pinsky of Irvington, New York, and his alleged co-conspirators of stealing $ 23.8 million in cryptocurrency in January 2018, when the defendant was 15 years old, and he seeks triple damages of $ 71.4 million.

“Apparently Pinsky is an” All American Boy, “” said Terpin in a federal court complaint in White Plains, New York. “The tables are now turned over.”

Pinsky could not be reached immediately for comment. Calls to a telephone number for him obtained through court records and a search in public records were not answered. It was unclear whether Pinsky had a lawyer.

Cryptocurrency crime is a growing problem, with losses reaching $ 4.52 billion last year, up from $ 1.74 billion in 2018, according to cybersecurity company CipherTrace.

In his complaint, Terpin said that Pinsky and his “gang of digital bandits” would steal victims after taking control of their smartphones via “SIM card swaps,” and that Pinsky bragged to friends that he would never get caught.

Terpin accused Pinsky and his alleged accomplices, none identified by name in the complaint, of violating federal laws against racketeering and computer fraud.

Terpin in May 2019 won a $ 75.8 million civil judgment in a related California state court case against Nicholas Truglia, an alleged Pinsky partner who has faced criminal hacking charges in California and At New York.

Terpin said the charges in New York were linked to the theft of $ 23.8 million. Terpin is also suing its operator AT&T Mobility in Los Angeles for $ 240 million, according to court records. A judge is considering AT&T’s attempt to dismiss the case, records show.

SIM card exchange occurs when a hacker incites a mobile operator to transfer the telephone number of a target from a registered SIM card, the small plastic chip connecting a telephone to a cellular network, to a SIM card it has.

This can be done with the help of someone from the carrier or by indicating target information obtained from social media and other accounts.