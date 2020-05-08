Taiwan is “great example of how to treat coronavirus”, says expert

Taiwan is in the international spotlight for being spared the worst Coronavirus pandemic. The island has seen just over 400 confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic and is praised for its mitigation efforts despite its exclusion from meetings of the World Health Organization.

“It has been a very good month for Taiwan in the international community,” said Isaac Stone Fish, senior researcher at the Asia Society Center on US and China Relations, told CBSN presenters Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green. “Taiwan was a great example of how to fight the coronavirus, and they used a mixture of smart tracing, mask-wearing and frankly, calm, to help fight the virus.”

The island government has experience in dealing with infectious disease crises, the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s.

In addition to having a “more competent” health system that China or the United StatesStone Fish credited Taiwan for taking “concrete action” at the very beginning of the crisis when other countries were slower to respond.

Taiwan has extended temperature control to nearly 24 million people, and the already common practice of wearing masks outdoors when ill has contributed to their widespread use during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of countries think, well, we can learn a lot from Taiwan. Why doesn’t Beijing let Taiwan stand up and tell its story?” Said Stone Fish.

International attention to Taiwan’s pandemic response has revived discussions on the island relationship with mainland china.

Stone Fish blamed the Beijing Communist Party for the current status of Taiwan as what it called a “desperate supplicant who truly wants to be involved in the international community”.

“[China] Often prevents it from joining some sort of international organization because Beijing regards Taiwan as a capricious province which does not understand what it lacks by not being part of China, “he said.

Stone Fish also said that Taiwan’s international status should not change anytime soon, despite the increased attention.

“The main objective of Beijing’s foreign policy is to keep Taiwan on the sidelines so that Taiwan can finally admit its mistakes and join the homeland,” he said.

There have been increasing calls for the World Health Organization to give Taiwan a seat at the table, including from the United States, but according to Stone Fish, “much more should happen in terms of the way other countries see China “before the decades. the old order has been changed.