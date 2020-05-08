Sports Day: Fernando Valenzuela makes his Broadway debut

Fernandomania arrived on Broadway on that date in 1981 when Fernando Valenzuela of the Dodgers won their seventh game in seven starts, knocking out the New York Mets 1-0 in front of nearly 40,000 fans at Shea Stadium.

It was the fifth shutout of the left-handed bowler of the young season, and although he had to avoid jams early in the inning, he drew 11 batters, including Dave Kingman three times.

The victory placed Valenzuela at the top of the major league in wins, shutouts, average earned runs (0.29), full games, innings pitched and strikeouts.

“He’s continuing at that damn pace and they’re going to have to open the record books,” said Davey Lopes, the Dodgers’ second goal after the game.

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Angels would have continued their six-game journey on Friday with the first of three games played against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Dodgers were set to open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium with the San Diego Padres.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1937 – War Admiral, the son of Man o ’War and the betting favorite, won the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths on Pompoon. The War Admiral, with Charles Kurtsinger in the saddle, leads from the start gate to the end and wins the Preakness and Belmont stakes, becoming the fourth horse to win the Triple Crown.

1943 – Count Fleet, the wayward and finicky winner of the Kentucky Derby, won the Preakness Stakes by eight lengths on Blue Swords at Pimlico Racetrack. The small colt ridden by Johnny Longden dominates a peloton of four horses in the 1 3/16 mile race in 1: 57.40.

1954 – Two days after Briton Roger Bannister broke the four-minute barrier, world record holder and USC graduate Parry O’Brien, 22, was the first to shoot more than 60 feet with a 60-5 1/4 inch throw during a double USC-UCLA meeting at the Coliseum. As a senior at USC, O’Brien won a gold medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics and was going to win another in 1956.

1968 – Jim “Catfish” Hunter, 22, of Oakland Athletics kicks off a perfect match, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0 at the Oakland Coliseum. This is the first perfect game in the regular season of the American League in 46 years. Hunter struck out 11 goals, including Twins hitter Harmon Killebrew, three times, and also excelled at home, passing three against four with a double and three RBIs. Don Larsen pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1956 World Series.

1970 – Walt Frazier scores 36 points, making 12 free throw attempts, to lead the New York Knicks to a 113-99 game 7 win over the Lakers and their first NBA championship at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are inspired by center Willis Reed, who missed game 6 due to a serious leg injury in game 5. His presence on the field made the difference in the game.

1984 – The day the Olympic Torch Relay begins, the Soviet Union announces that it will boycott the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The Union of the Soviet National Olympic Committee cites security concerns for its athletes against protests and physical attacks, but it appears that the decision is a response to the American boycott of the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.

2001 – Randy Johnson is the third pitcher and first left-hander to eliminate 20 batters in nine innings. Johnson played as Juan Castro of Cincinnati to lead the ninth, then returned to a 1-1 draw against the Arizona bullpen. The Reds take the lead in the 11th inning but the Diamondbacks come back to win 4-3.

2003 – The Minnesota Wild nears two goals to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 in the Western Conference playoff semi-finals. The win completes Minnesota’s second comeback after a 3-1 playoff deficit. The Wild lagged behind the Colorado Avalanche in the first round series, but has rebounded to win the last three games.

2012 – Josh Hamilton hits four home runs, crushing a two-game foursome against three Baltimore pitchers that lead the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards. Hamilton chains Jake Arrieta in the first and third innings, adds another in the seventh against Zach Phillips and ends the evening with his fourth home run in the eighth after Darren O’Day.

2014 – Houston Texans take on South Carolina defensive end junior Jadeveon Clowney as first choice in NFL draft. The other big name in the draft, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, waits for Cleveland to make his third trade and selects the winner of the 2012 Heisman Trophy at # 22. Jacksonville, with pick # 3, passes Manziel and chooses quarterback Blake Bortles of Central Florida.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press