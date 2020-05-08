Souplantation permanently closed thanks to coronvirus

Souplantation, the famous buffet restaurant brand founded in San Diego 42 years ago, is permanently closing all its restaurants, victim of the coronavirus pandemic which risks being the death knell of all self-service restaurants.

The final closure of 97 restaurants, including 44 in California, was announced Thursday after weeks of efforts to save Garden Fresh Restaurants in San Diego, the parent company of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes. The closure will result in the loss of jobs for 4,400 employees.

“The FDA had previously issued recommendations that included stopping self-serve stations, such as self-serve drinks in fast food restaurants, but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets,” said John Haywood, Managing Director of Garden Fresh. “The rules are understandable, but unfortunately, it is very difficult to reopen them. And I’m not sure the health services will ever allow it.

“We could have overcome any other hurdle and we have worked for eight weeks to overcome these intermittent financial challenges, but it will not work if we are not allowed to continue with our model.”

The closure comes at a time when restaurants in California and across the country are struggling to remain financially solvent in a pandemic shutdown that forced restaurants to close dining rooms while allowing only curbside pickup and delivery. This kind of temporary pivot did not work for Souplantation, known for its affordable signature salad bar, its homemade soups, its focaccia pizza, its baked goods, its baked potato bar, its pasta, its soft ice cream and its drink bar. .

The rapid drop in revenues at Garden Fresh restaurants, while fears about the coronavirus increased in February and March, were even more precipitous than in other restaurants, given the concept of buffet, said Robert Allbritton, president of Perpetual Capital Partners, based in Washington, DC, a private investment company that purchased the restaurant company following a bankruptcy filing in 2016.

“We spent two years researching and trying to improve things, and we actually ran the business,” said Allbritton. “We were increasing the number of guests and we were renovating the restaurants with new light fixtures, carpeting and signage until January. We felt very good about it. But I have to tell you that when the virus hit, we went from 100 percent to 70 to 30 to 10 percent as quickly, before the restaurants closed and the company ran out of money in a week. “

Allbritton said he wrote a check five weeks ago for $ 2.5 million to cover the final payroll.

“We looked at the (federal) paycheck protection program, but even with that, we didn’t see how we could reopen restaurants. We can’t take this money, it’s just wrong. “

Launched in 1978, Garden Fresh was originally a unique San Diego Souplantation site and in 1986 expanded to the southern California region, which continues to remain the heart of the business. In 1990, the company moved beyond its local roots with a location in Palm Harbor, Florida, under a separate brand, Sweet Tomatoes, which itself has grown in several places.

In more than four decades of activity, Souplantation has developed a loyal, almost fanatic clientele. Loved by many in search of a cheap meal, it has become a frequent dining destination for college students, immigrants and those on fixed incomes.

“Today is a sad day for immigrant families obsessed with the buffet”, wrote Jenny Yang on Twitter. “You always fed me when I had little money and I needed a place to sit and listen to scary music”, wrote another user.

Haywood cited Georgia – one of the first states to reopen – to assess the low chances of survival for Souplantation. “Among the 39 regulations to be reopened, there was the removal of salad bars and buffets.”

“All of the restaurants are facing a huge challenge right now. Our challenge is somewhat doubled by the fact that we are a salad bar and a buffet, ”he said.

“My personal opinion is that until there is a vaccine, many things like buffets and salad bars will have a hard time functioning and being viable.”