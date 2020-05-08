Some COVID-19 patients keep at home, some states weigh house arrests

WASHINGTON – How do you make sure someone with COVID-19 stays at home?

As the U.S. begins to reopen its economy, some government officials are considering whether household arrest technology – including ankle bracelets or positioning apps – could be used for police quarantine of coronavir virus carriers.

But while the technology has been used occasionally to enforce U.S. quarantine in recent weeks, large-scale deployments have so far been hampered by a major legal question: Can officials order electronic surveillance without crime or a court order?

An example of this is Hawaii, which was considering the widespread use of GPS-compliant ankle bracelets or smartphone tracking apps to execute home assignments given to arriving air passengers, notes Ronald Kouchi, President of the State Senate of Hawaii.

Kouchi said the Hawaiian authorities were concerned that many passengers cheated on the state’s 14-day quarantine and endangered archipelago residents. But he said the incoming passenger mass surveillance program – which was used in South Korea using similar technology – was put on the back burner after the Hawaii Justice Department’s office raised concerns.

“America is America,” Kouchi told Reuters. “There are certain rights and freedoms.”

The COVID-19 Joint Information Center in Hawaii responded to written questions to the Office of the Attorney General that “the various ideas being evaluated to monitor those subject to mandatory quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are exactly those ideas right now.”

Similar ideas have already been implemented in a few other states, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Seven people who violated quarantine rules in Louisville, Kentucky, were convicted of using GPS tracking devices manufactured by Colorado-based SCRAM Systems, according to Amy Hess, the city’s chief of public services. He told Reuters that even if he preferred not to have to use the equipment at all, state law allows home furnishings to be imposed to protect public health.

“We don’t want to take away people’s freedoms, but at the same time we have a pandemic,” he said.

In West Virginia, Charleston, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told Reuters that his troops had rented 10 additional ankle bracelets from GEO Group Inc. at the start of the epidemic “to be on the safe side.” Even though he said they were “just

Industry executives, including Robert Magaletta, president of Shadowtrack Technologies Inc., a Louisiana-based company supplying nearly 250 clients to the criminal justice system, said they had sent states and local governments requests to relocate their quarantine enforcement equipment, even though they would not name potential buyers.

From an Arkansas e-cell, Kris Keyton said he had recently contacted a government agency that wanted to adapt its smartphone app for tracking its prisoners to quarantine enforcement.

He said the changes requested by the agency were purely cosmetic, including replacing the word “customer” – E-Cell’s arrest term – with the word “patient.”

“They just wanted to crack our app,” he said.

“Uncharted area”

There are two main ways in the industry to track offenders: One is done through a traditional ankle bracelet, a device with batteries that attaches to a person’s foot and is tracked using GPS. The second happens through a smartphone app used with either face or voice recognition technology to make sure it’s attached to the right person, or, as in an app made by E-Cell, connected via Bluetooth to a fitness station-style wristband. to ensure that it remains close to or close to the person it is intended to follow.

The QR code version of the app and wristband solution is already being used to monitor the quarantine of passengers arriving in Hong Kong. Poland uses a version of the technology with facial recognition that regularly prompts users to send a selfie screen to prove they are inside.

Other governments are weighing similar technology, Shadowtrack’s Magaletta said he had discussed with half a dozen Asian, European and Latin American countries.

In a speech with reporters last month, U.S. Civil Liberties Union spokesman Jay Stanley mentioned that several governments are playing with the idea of ​​using smartphones as ad hoc ankle monitors.

“As a technological issue that would likely be effective as long as too much precision is not expected,” Stanley said. But he warned that the public health enforcement method “often seeks from behind”.

Magaletta also anticipates awkward things about the United States, saying she was less comfortable tracking patients on COVID-19 than she was executing under house arrest of arrested criminals.

“Can you really constitutionally control someone innocent?” he asked. “It’s an uncharted territory.”