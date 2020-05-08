Riley Griffis, en route to Middlebury, can hang in the deep end

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Riley Griffis

School: Los Angeles Loyola

Sport: Swimming

Key statistics: Participated in the 200 and 500 m freestyle for the South Division 1 Cubs powerhouse

Fall plans: Attend Middlebury (Vt.) College

The day everything changed:

“We had a meeting at the end of the day. We had our suspicions that the season could be postponed due to the deterioration of the virus. We all wanted this meeting to be done in order to have one last chance to compete together. Unfortunately, the school had to cancel it before the end of the day. It was very difficult to accept. “

Being away from the pool:

“I have been swimming in competition since I was 11, 12 years old. I only get a week-long break during Christmas and a two-week break in summer, so this time away from swimming was difficult. It’s something I’ve never seen before in my life. This time revealed to me that I have a lot of passion and love for the sport. I wasn’t sure if I was going to swim in college before this time. Time has shown that I have to function. “

To go to school in Vermont and hit the slopes:

“I will definitely try. I have only skied a few times in my life.”

What he did in his spare time:

“I tried to explore my neighborhood. I take long walks with my dog ​​and my parents every day and I ride a bike. I have read a lot. “

On life without sport:

“It’s very difficult. My daily schedule and my daily routine have been radically changed. I like watching sports in all categories all the time.”

How he stays in shape:

“This is a big drawback for swimmers as many do not have access to a swimming pool. As of last week, my pool has heated to a safe temperature for swimming. Before that, I tried to run a few kilometers. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I want to go to university to find deeper interests. I want to study econ. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.