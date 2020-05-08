Renewable Energy Now Produced More Electricity In The United States Than Coal For 40 Consecutive Days

Blockages due to coronavirus the pandemic has decreased air pollution, allowed wild animals to roam – and brings the United States closer to clean energy.

During the economic downturn resulting from home orders, renewable energies are gaining momentum. Electricity generation from sources such as solar, wind, and hydro has surpassed coal-fired energy in the United States for a record 40 consecutive days.

According to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the increase in April was not just due to low gas prices, warmer weather and more renewable energy added to the grid – but also lower demand for electricity while Americans stay at home. The IEFAA said the results mark a “milestone” in the country’s transition to clean energy.

It is the first time that renewable energy has surpassed coal in electricity generation every day in a single month. He measured the time between March 25 and May 3, but the trend should continue.

The longest continuous stretch previously was April 2019, which saw nine consecutive days of renewals surpassing coal. In total, renewable energies beat coal in just 38 days last year.

The high cost of coal usually means it is the first choice of fuel cut by utility companies when demand is falling; renewable energies are cheaper to operate and often supported by clean energy regulations. In April, coal-fired electricity production held only 15.3% of the market share, a massive decline.

According to IEEFA, January marked the first time in decades – and perhaps in the history of the American electricity industry – that the coal market share has fallen below 20%. In 2008, it held more than half of the market.

IEEFA predicts renewable in the U.S. energy could exceed coal each year in 2021, but we now hope that the pandemic could accelerate change – despite the Trump administration’s efforts to revive the coal industry.

In addition to promising more jobs for the coal industry, President Trump has repeatedly voiced his distrust of renewable energy, particularly wind power, saying the wind “only blows sometimes”.

“I never understood the wind,” said the president last year. “I know windmills a lot. I studied it better than anyone. I know it’s very expensive … They’re noisy. They kill birds. Want to see a bird cemetery? Go one day under a windmill. You ‘I will see more birds than you have ever seen. “

But wind and solar power have become more and more efficient and affordable in recent years.

According to the EIA, while electricity consumption is expected to fall by 3% overall this year, demand for coal-fired electricity is expected to decline most, possibly falling by 20%. Renewable energies are however expected to grow by 11% due to their low operating costs, predicts the EIA.