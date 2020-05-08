Pose star Mj Rodriguez risks losing family to coronavirus

In the second episode of the Times’ new television podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching”, host and editor Yvonne Villarreal asks “Pose” s irrepressible house mother, Mj Rodriguez, to manage her fears of being exposed to coronavirus during the early stages. of the pandemic:

I am an extreme hypochondriac. If I get a cut, I think I have the worst killer disease of all time and it could be a plain paper cut. I was definitely on edge at the start of everything that was going on. I was taking every precaution – put on gloves, tape around my gloves – so I wouldn’t be infected or infected with other people … I don’t want to hurt anyone. I don’t want to put them in the crosshairs if I have them.

Production of season 3 of the Emmy-winning FX drama stopped for coronavirus reasons after only eight days of shooting. We met Rodriguez to discuss his most important television influences, draw anime to stay sane in quarantine and face the death of his grandmother and aunt from COVID-19. Listen to the full interview for episode 2 of “Can’t Stop Watching” and be sure to listen to our conversations with “Stranger Things”, David Harbor and “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia.