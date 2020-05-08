Open to business: 11 photos of Yuba and Sutter counties

Reopening. It’s a word we waited almost two months to hear. Some of California’s rural counties jumped into the rest of the state earlier this week, defying statewide restrictions.
In Sutter and Yuba counties, north of Sacramento, restaurants, tattoo parlors and florists have opened. The county health official ordered the restrictions to be relaxed. But there have been spillovers. California authorities have warned that some companies may lose their operating licenses. Health official Dr Phuong Luu also expressed concern that people did not distance themselves or wear face covers when visiting local stores.
Unlike California’s metropolitan areas, the counties were little affected by the coronavirus crisis, with only one suspected case on Tuesday.
On Friday, the rest of California begins the first steps to ease home stay orders.