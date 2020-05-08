Open to business: 11 photos of Yuba and Sutter counties

Reopening. It’s a word we waited almost two months to hear. Some of California’s rural counties jumped into the rest of the state earlier this week, defying statewide restrictions.

In Sutter and Yuba counties, north of Sacramento, restaurants, tattoo parlors and florists have opened. The county health official ordered the restrictions to be relaxed. But there have been spillovers. California authorities have warned that some companies may lose their operating licenses. Health official Dr Phuong Luu also expressed concern that people did not distance themselves or wear face covers when visiting local stores.

Unlike California’s metropolitan areas, the counties were little affected by the coronavirus crisis, with only one suspected case on Tuesday.

On Friday, the rest of California begins the first steps to ease home stay orders.

Ted Crumby, on the left, of Meridian, and Dennis Hillard, of Citrus Heights, meet for lunch at Linda’s Soda Bar and Grill in Yuba City. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Customers wait in line for body piercings at the Heart & Soul Tattoo in Yuba City. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Tattoo artist Andrew Wagner applies an octopus design to Jordan Curiel’s arm at the Heart & Soul Tattoo in Yuba City. The shop closes at 3 p.m. for an hour to clean up the space. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Genesis Nieves, along with Heart & Soul Tattoo owner Jake Hunter, came to Yuba City for a nose piercing. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Kim Hamilton, floral designer, is preparing arrangements for Mother’s Day at Elegante Petals in Yuba City. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Wes Heryford, center, works on Ben Martin at the Butte House Barber Shop in Yuba City. Heryford closed his business but said, “It was difficult to pay my bills and make ends meet for my family.” (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Plumas Street in downtown Yuba City. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Anthony Frank, the center and his wife Melia Campbell are enjoying their first evening in weeks at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville. The counties of Sutter and Yuba defied state orders by allowing early seated meals. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lanie Gil cleans a table where guests recently had lunch at the Courthouse Cafe in Marysville. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)