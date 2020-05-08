It was going to be quite the baseball weekend here, though.

The Red Sox were coming to town, going to play three in the great courtyard of the Bronx, and no matter how much you thought the Sox would go down, it always meant some guarantees:

1. Three games and a total, give or take, of approximately 13 and a half hours of baseball.

2. A total of approximately 150,000 people, give or take, flooded the stadium.

3. Our man Mushnick had a spasm when the ESPN match on Sunday evening drifted around 1 a.m.

Also: Gerrit Cole would surely have launched one of these games against the Sox, the first time he took the ball against the former rival of the Yankees, his first opportunity to seize the age-old requirement to win your pinstripes in as long as True Yankee: defeat the BoSox.

Yes.

Dishes? They were to start a three-game set in St. Louis against the Cardinals. It’s funny, we were going to discover a lot of things about the Mets very quickly this year. They were already supposed to have six games on the books against the Nationals, seven against the Brewers, NINE against the Braves, even two against the Astros *, so we might have already built bridges and tunnels to Panic City.

However: There is no doubt that the Mets would have found a way to give the ball to Jacob deGrom in one of the games against the Braves last weekend, so he would have been on the hit at Busch Stadium this week Also, perhaps matched with Jack Flaherty, one of the best contenders to hit the 2020 Cy Young award from deGrom.

Yes.

Yes, there are so many things we have already missed during this baseball season: Pete Alonso catapulting baseballs in parking lots; Gleyber Torres putting the finishing touches on his flourishing celebrity; Jeff McNeil’s spray line brings the National League up and down; Aroldis Chapman turns his three-digit radiator.

But if there is an abscess in our baseball landscape that hurts the most, it’s the absence of Cole and deGrom walking towards the pitcher’s mounds two, three or four times a week, sometimes the same night, sometimes sprinkled all week, both at the peak of their peak, both filling ball parks with buzz and electricity and the kind of things that make you want to hang on to summer forever. It would have been our great, great privilege this wonderful 2020 baseball season.

Yes.

We are content with old games and dice games and computer simulated games. On the sacred baseball site http://www.baseball-reference.com they have simulated each match to date in the 2020 season, each team, each player. And so far, we seem to have understood.

On Thursday, the Alankm Yankees are 26-11, leading the L.A. East by nine games in the Rays (10 against the Sox 17-22). The Logarithm Mets are 18-19 and are third in NL East, already seven full games behind the Braves.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

And they got the seasons of the two New York stars pretty much as you would expect. Cole is 4-1 with a BPM of 3.07, 77 strikeouts in 55 ² / ₃ innings, already with a WAR of 2.1. And deGrom, although he has a BPM of 3.16 in eight starts (he was 3.26 to eight last year) is 3-4 (like last year) with 63 puffs in 51 ¹ / ₃ sleeves and a WAR of 1.5.

(You get the feeling that if deGrom saw this line of statistics, he would gather his family around him, hand them notebooks and pens, pretend it was Puma, Sherman and Davidoff, and say, “This is not ‘is not for me, it is for the team …’ by pure memory and muscular habit.)

It is difficult for us to imagine a summer without them; it must be more so by being them, being Cole and deGrom, knowing that you only have so many summers to play baseball, let alone to play it at the top with which they are so familiar.

“I’m still trying to find a way to improve,” said deGrom this spring, and there is no doubt that he would have imagined a way, at 31 against 32, to improve the 2.04 ERA and the 0.941 WHIP and the 524 strikeouts in 421 innings he has collected in the past two years.

“Try to keep the nightlight on … and be as ready as possible when we are called back to play,” Cole told The Post’s George A. King III on April 4, and since Cole is two years younger, you must believe it was set, at 29 out of 30, to build in 2020 on the record 35-10, 2.68 ERA, 0.962 WHIP and 602 strikeouts in 412 ² / innings he had collected in 2018 and ’19.

Yes.