“Murder” in the Pacific Northwest – “Deadly hornet” spotted in the United States – Photos

None of the insects depicted here are giant Asian hornets. Many striped insects are commonly found in the United States. Some are even very tall.

Unless you live in the Pacific Northwest, it is extremely unlikely that you will have spotted a deadly hornet near you, experts say.

Here’s a handy cheat sheet if you’ve seen one of these common bugs buzzing or crawling around your house.

Cicada Killer Wasp (Top Left): These solitary wasps can grow up to 2 inches in length and attack cicadas. They are common in the eastern and west-central United States. They are not aggressive and rarely bite humans.

Paper wasp (top middle): Paper wasps can also have yellow and black stripes, but they only grow from half an inch to 1.5 inches long. They are found in all parts of the United States and are rarely aggressive unless their hive is directly disturbed.

Mud dauber (top left): The mud dauber, also found in the United States, builds its nest from mud. They are easily identified by their defined hourglass shape. Daubers feed on spiders and rarely bite people. Blue mud daubers are a primary predator of the black widow spider.

Crickets of Jerusalem (bottom left): Found in the western United States, Jerusalem cricket is not cricket at all. It is a large nocturnal insect, unable to fly, with bold stripes and large mandibles. It can produce a painful bite if you step on it.

Honey bee (bottom middle): The honey bee is an important pollinator for many varieties of plants. The deadly hornet feeds on bees.

Yellow jacket wasp (bottom right): These social predatory wasps are found across the United States and are known for their aggressiveness. They will pursue any perceived attacker and sting repeatedly and painfully. If you’re being chased, maybe a yellow jacket is the culprit.