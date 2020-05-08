Michael Jordan would not let Horace Grant eat after bad games: writer

Here’s an anecdote that you won’t see in the last four episodes of “The Last Dance”.

While Michael Jordan’s harsh treatment of his underperforming teammates is now part of his ultra-competitive legend – first revealed publicly in Sam Smith’s 1992 bestselling book, “The Rules of Jordan: The inner story of a turbulent season with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls “- longtime Bulls Beat reporter left out a story that would have portrayed the greatest player in an even harder light.

According to Smith, Jordan went so far as to deprive his teammate Horace Grant of eating after a game, if the power forward had a bad night on the ground.

“The players came to me over the years and said,” Do you know what he did? He took Horace’s food on the plane because Horace had a bad game. ” Smith said on the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks podcast this week. “[Michael] said to the flight attendants, “Don’t feed him. He doesn’t deserve to eat. “

Why is this story first shared 27 years after the last season of Jordan and Grant played together?

“[Players] would tell me stuff like that and then they would say, “Why don’t you write it? And I would say,” Well, I can’t write it unless you say it. “I don’t source league, “said Smith. “You can’t do this stuff on this stuff. [I’d say], “If you want to be quoted, I have no problem with that.” ” [They’d say], “No, no, no, we can’t say that about Michael Jordan.”

Although Grant was a huge chunk of the Bulls’ first hat-trick (1991-1993), Jordan revealed in the last episode of the ongoing docuseries that he believed Grant was the primary source for Smith’s damaging book.

“I didn’t disclose anything to Sam Smith,” said Grant during an episode of “The Last Dance”. “Many people use me as a scapegoat. So be it. “