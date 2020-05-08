Lawmakers detonate operator of nursing home in Brooklyn over Blasio scandal

Four lawmakers accuse a Brooklyn nursing home operator of a property scandal that rocked Blasio’s administration of stone constituents who had family members residing in the facility during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anger is directed to the King David retirement home in Gravesend, which is run by the controversial Allure Group.

“We are writing to you with great concern about reports of poor care in your facility and the complete lack of response from anyone in your facility,” said the letter to King David’s administrator, David Schoenblum, who was signed by the representative Max Rose. , say Senator Diane Savino and city council members Mark Treyger and James Brannan.

“Our office has been inundated with calls from distraught constituents who have relatives in your establishment. We have heard reports that your facility has left deceased residents in bed, transferred patients to hospitals without notifying their families, and has not reported the number of positive COVID cases at the King David Center to health officials “Said the Pols in the letter obtained by La Poste.

King David reported two deaths of residents attributed to COVID-19 and two other suspected deaths, according to the latest count reported by the state health department.

“Despite numerous attempts to speak to you or speak to a member of your staff, there has been no response. It is dangerous and a total abdication of your responsibility towards the customers in your charge. We will be meeting with the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that our constituents are properly cared for and we expect an immediate response to discuss our concerns, “said lawmakers.

In 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio was criticized after city officials approved an agreement that required Allure to pay the city $ 16.1 million in exchange for lifting restrictions on acts that required properties from the Lower East Side be used to help the needy.

After restrictions on deeds were lifted, the real estate group then sold Rivington, a former nursing home for AIDS patients, for a profit of $ 72 million in February 2016.

The shady transaction triggered an investigation by the state attorney general, which led to a settlement in 2018 that required Allure Group to pay $ 2 million in penalties and open new health facilities and provide $ 1.25 million. dollars to nonprofit groups serving vulnerable New Yorkers.

A former employee claimed that Allure “was deliberately understaffed at all facilities” and called the company “a blemish on the industry”.

But the Allure group defended the performance of its King David retirement home during the pandemic, noting the state’s ban on family visits.

“The moratorium on visits to nursing homes has caused tremendous hardship for our residents and families. This is why we do everything in our power to keep families informed and in contact with their loved ones, in particular by equipping each resident with a tablet for virtual visits. The safety and well-being of residents remains our top priority, “said Richard Brum, general counsel for the Allure group.

“We follow all federal, state and municipal regulations as they evolve regarding the handling and reporting of COVID-19 cases, which includes a daily report to the NYS Dept. of Health. We will continue to follow the letter of the law reporting requirements. We have great respect for our elected officials and we look forward to working with them in any way that can help us through this unprecedented public health crisis. “

Brum added: “We stand in solidarity with our residents, patients, their families and our heroic staff by continuing to fight the spread of this disease and, like them, we look forward to the day when we can reunite families when he is sure to do it. “

More than 5,000 residents of nursing homes have died from confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, according to the latest count compiled by the State Department of Health.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been criticized for a controversial March 25 order from the state health department requiring nursing homes to admit or readmit COVID patients convalescing in hospitals. Critics say the policy has unnecessarily triggered more deaths in a vulnerable population, triggering calls for an independent federal investigation by former governors George Pataki and Village of Hempstead.

But Cuomo again said on Thursday that nursing home operators could transfer COVID patients elsewhere if they could not safely isolate them from their facilities.

“We have statewide facilities that can take any COVID positive person from a nursing home. So any nursing home operator who cannot provide adequate care to anyone in the nursing home, you call the Department of Health, we have beds and care for that person and no nursing home should only keep a person in this nursing home who cannot provide adequate care for. Period, “said the governor.

He recently called the state attorney general, Letitia James, and state health officials to find out if nursing home operators were following safety during the pandemic.