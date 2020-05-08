Lakers know the difficulty of winning the NBA title: a look at 2010

First in a series on the Lakers from 2009-2010, the last Lakers team to win an NBA title.

In 1985, when the Lakers finally beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals after decades of futility, the greats who never could – men like Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Gail Goodrich – thanked the players who did it. After the 1980s, the rivalry remained dormant for two decades before a new generation of Lakers was launched in 2008.

When they arrived, the new generation realized that it was not just the moment. No, the weight of decades rested on them, as did the weight of their own failures and victories. The Lakers lost to the Celtics in the 2008 final and that haunted them no less than 1962. ’63. The 65s, 66s, 68s, 69s and 84s had their generational predecessors.

Their buyout arrived on June 17, 2010, not an instant too early.

“For two years, we couldn’t sleep at the bottom,” said Derek Fisher.

It ended with Kobe Bryant standing on the marker table at the Staples Center, brutally pumping his fist five times toward the crowd to celebrate his fifth championship.

Ten years ago, the Lakers won the 16th franchise championship and the 11th since moving to Los Angeles. They did it in the most dramatic and satisfying way possible – a seven game streak against the Celtics.

This year’s team, led by LeBron James, had the same inspired start as the 2009-2010 team, the same expectations for the championship. They had the best Western Conference record when the season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus. It is unclear when the season will resume, or whether an appropriate playoff schedule will be completed after this unprecedented hiatus.

The Lakers don’t have to look too far to see an example of the difficulty of winning an NBA championship, the magic of these races and the speed with which an era can end.

10 years only.

Last month, former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchack turned on the television at the Charlotte, North Carolina home, which he shares with his son. The seventh game in the 2010 final was underway – it was the second quarter and he thought of stopping it to avoid the pain.

“Obviously, with the death of Kobe, it makes things more difficult,” said the general manager of the Hornets.

But he continued to watch. He had forgotten how low it was, how no one could take a proper look at the basket.

Pau Gasol watched from northern California, where he lives with his wife’s family.

“I also became emotional, especially towards the end and hearing Kobe speak when he got the MVP trophy and how he recognized me,” said Gasol. “With his departure, I became very moved. It really meant a lot to me. It’s one of those things over time that you learn to appreciate and value more, what you’ve gone through, what you’ve accomplished, the people you’ve had in your life, the people you’ve shared with special things. “

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant have created a new dynamic for the Lakers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kupchak acquired Gasol in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on February 1, 2008.

The arrival of the 7-foot player provided Bryant with the championship partner he longed for, ending an ugly period in his relationship with the team. In 2004, Kobe had considered signing with the Clippers as a free agent; only the previous summer, he asked for an exchange.

A season that started with modest expectations suddenly became a season in which the Lakers could see a championship in their future. They finished first in the Western Conference. They won the 2008 playoffs with little resistance until the final, where they faced the Celtics.

“We lost against them, everyone [was] cry in the Boston garden, “said Jordan Farmar.

They promised each other that it would never happen again.

That summer, Gasol and Bryant met at the Beijing Olympics in a group and in the gold medal game. The Americans won gold and Gasol’s Spanish national team had to settle for silver.

When the Lakers met again in the fall, Gasol found an unwanted gift in his locker – Bryant’s gold medal.

Gasol recalled Bryant’s message: “Don’t allow yourself to lose this season anymore. We have to win the championship. No need to lose anymore. You can’t afford to lose.”

The Celtics did not return to the finals next season, but the Lakers did. They beat Orlando Magic led by Dwight Howard in five games to win their first post-Shaquille O’Neal / Kobe title.

“When we got home, the mood of the whole team was already prepared for next year,” said reserve center D.J. Dit Mbenga. “We won, but we were already talking about consecutive titles.”

Metta World Peace, then known as Ron Artest before a name change in 2011, was celebrating with friends at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills when he received the call from the Lakers just after midnight July 1 2009. He was delighted that they were called; that’s what he wanted. After a short negotiation period, he became Trevor Ariza’s replacement, much to the chagrin of a city that loved Ariza.

Some saw it as an unpredictable presence that could threaten the chemistry of the Lakers, which never materialized. It helped that World Peace had a friend on the team from fellow Queens native Lamar Odom and a coach from Phil Jackson who had dealt with strong personalities. The locker room was also solid. But world peace has made its presence felt.

At a meeting at the start of training camp, World Peace stood up to address the team. He told them that he was happy to be there and that where he comes from, things are treated a little more brutally than what they might be used to.

“Phil was like,” OK, thank you Ron for letting us know, but you can sit down, please let us know “,” recalls Mbenga.

World Peace was the only newcomer – and the only one without a title.

“One day in training I just stopped training because I didn’t want them to think, Metta is in this team, he has no ring, we have a ring, he just has to come with the utmost respect, “said World Peace, whose Houston Rockets team lost to the Lakers in the 2009 playoffs.” It was always a lot of respect, but I had to – I just wanted to participate. I just finished losing to these guys. “

He talked to Bryant and Jackson about trash, behaving as if he were an opponent, not a teammate. Finally, Jackson tried to defuse the situation.

“Ronny, enough is enough,” he said.

It did not work immediately.

In truth, he was thrilled to play for Jackson, who had coached World Peace idol Dennis Rodman. He knew he could help Bryant win a championship.

The Lakers have won 18 of their first 21 games and their chemistry has remained solid throughout the season. Andrew Bynum has become a reliable starter. Fisher offered stability. They had a talent bench, which they would need. Odom flourished on the bench, with guards Shannon Brown, Sasha Vujacic and Farmar.

They have never lost more than three straight games and it has only happened once – in March. The defending champions showed that they could start again.

::

Winning a championship is not always pretty.

The Lakers won game 1 at home and then lost game 2. Doubts have arisen.

They won game 3, but lost the next two in Boston, making game 6 an elimination game, threatening repeat disaster.

The Lakers won game six and turned their attention to the final.

“Kobe told us,” You are preparing, they will trap me, but you are ready to make us win, “said Mbenga. “Everyone was ready. The work that Lamar did was incredible. Pau incredible. Drew [Bynum]? If people know what Drew was going through with his knee and that boy came back to play? “

Lakers forward Ron Artest and Celtics forward Paul Pierce find themselves face to face after tangling as they fought for a rebound position in the first half of game seven of the 2010 NBA Finals . (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

At halftime, the Celtics led 40-34.

“It was lousy like hell,” said Farmar. “It was a wrestling match. The two teams made no shots. We were just scratching, scratching, trying to fight. “

World Peace likes to think it has something to do with it.

Bryant pulled six of the 24’s from the field in that game, but as he predicted, his teammates filled the gap. He had 15 rebounds.

“It bounced as if it were 7 feet long,” said Kupchak.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Bryant passed the ball to World Peace, who sank a three-point run 1:01 from the end. They were leading by six, but the Lakers were not yet comfortable. It was only when Vujacic made two free throws with 11.7 seconds left that they were able to expire on the way to an 83-79 victory.

“Some things in life that when you earn it and you literally know that nothing has been given to you, nothing has been given to you, very little happens by accident or luck, as you literally have to empty yourself for do it, “Fisher told me. “This is what made this series so special.”

They celebrated with parties and a parade. They didn’t know if they were in the middle of an era or at the end.

Tomorrow: how the Lakers rebuilt the team after the era of the three bogs and the defeat in the 2004 NBA final.