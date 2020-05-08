LAFC resumes training under new coronavirus standard

After nearly two months of his team’s presence only on Zoom or Facetime, Bob Bradley was back at the LAFC training center on Thursday, where he could see many of his players training in the flesh.

It was an important first step backwards since the coronavirus-induced shutdown that suspended the MLS season on March 12. But, added Bradley, it didn’t seem right.

“No, not really,” he said. “It’s great to see guys. Every player is happy to just come back on the field, put on their soccer shoes, touch up, get in shape.

“It’s a start. But it’s still far from the game.”

MLS joined the NWSL to become the first professional sports leagues in the United States to allow the resumption of training sessions organized when four of its 26 teams – Atlanta United, Inter Miami, Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City – trained at team facilities on Wednesday. Five others, including LAFC, worked on Thursday.

LAFC striker Diego Rossi uses hand sanitizer during a team training session Thursday. (Will Walsh / LAFC)

The Galaxy says they will start training at Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday.

Sixteen LAFC players took part in one-hour individual training, running, stretching, performing agility exercises and dribbling around a series of multicolored pylons on a 93-degree day at Cal State LA Most of Bradley’s newbies participated, including striker Diego Rossi, midfielders Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Eduard Atuesta and defensemen Eddie Segura, Tristan Blackmon and Jordan Harvey. Bradley Wright-Phillips, now fully recovered from hernia surgery, also participated.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to ride on nice terrain, it’s not grass and you don’t have to worry about dogs leaving their mess everywhere,” said Kaye, who had trained on an artificial turf field near the USC. . “It was just nice to have a clean and safe space to practice.

“Just being with the guys is an incredible feeling. This team aura is feeling really good again. “

Among the missing were Captain Carlos Vela, the league’s quintessential player, and forward Brian Rodriguez. Vela should train on Friday.

LAFC midfielder Latif Blessing participates in a training session Thursday. (Will Walsh / LAFC)

To participate in voluntary sessions, players must follow a detailed protocol which includes standardized screening and temperature controls; staggered arrivals and departures to ensure a safe distance in the parking lot; and the use of personal protective equipment, including face masks, on the way to and from the field.

Only four players can train at a time and they must stay in their own clearly marked quadrant on an outdoor court. Teammates are not allowed to interact with each other during training, and players are prohibited from using the locker rooms, weight rooms, and most other indoor facilities.

“It gives you a little idea of ​​how the guys were able to keep pace when they were completely done,” said Bradley of the training. “And then, obviously, most of the day is just seeing guys, a little interaction.”

The MLS imposed a team practice moratorium eight weeks ago, a ban it has extended five times since then, forcing players to train at home or in the parks. This has led some teams to fear that forcing players to use public spaces for training will unintentionally expose them to the virus, so the league has agreed to allow teams to partially reopen their facilities as long as they comply with the guidelines. local guidelines.

LAFC defender Eddie Segura smiles and gives a helping hand while participating in a training session on Thursday. (Will Walsh / LAFC)

The league hopes its slow return to training will set the stage for a resumption of games, likely without supporters, in early summer. Entrance receipts and sponsorships are the two main sources of revenue for MLS.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” said Commissioner Don Garber.

Meanwhile, the simple fact of seeing his team on a field together, even if they were separated, was enough to make the defender of LAFC Mohamed El-Munir smile.

“We have been waiting for a long time,” he said. “It’s still not the same thing but at least step by step we can make it happen. It’s better than nothing for us.”