Justin Turner worried about not playing for the Dodgers

The coronavirus epidemic has prevented Justin Turner from taking the field, but that hasn’t stopped the third base player from the Dodgers and his wife, Kourtney, from helping people get rid of it.

In March, they began a partnership through the Justin Turner Foundation with the Dream Center, a non-profit organization in Los Angeles, and local restaurants to provide meals to those in need, including LAUSD students. who can no longer receive free meals at school. Thursday was the 53rd day of the collaboration, which delivered more than 500,000 meals.

And on May 16, the couple will be the guest of honor at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital’s fourth Walk and Play L.A. event for the second consecutive year. The event will be held virtually and broadcast live on Facebook. All the money collected will be donated to the hospital.

“Obviously the season has been postponed and it is unfortunate, but we cannot just sit back and wait for the season to start,” said Kourtney Turner. “We want to intervene and bring all possible help to all the relief.”

The couple’s charity work began well before the COVID-19 outbreak. They created their foundation in 2016 – two years after signing Turner with his hometown team – and focused their efforts on supporting homeless veterans, children living with illnesses and youth organizations from baseball. Their annual charity golf tournament has grown every year. In January, 140 people participated.

Turner, who was born in Long Beach and played at Lakewood Mayfair High and Cal State Fullerton, has been involved in the community since joining the Dodgers. He is one of the most recognizable athletes – with the help of his red mane and beard – and beloved professional athletes from Los Angeles. But there’s a chance he won’t be playing in Los Angeles much longer.

Turner, 35, is expected to enter agency after the 2020 season – if there is one. The chances of Major League Baseball hosting a season have apparently increased in recent weeks, but the start and end of a season are still not guaranteed. So Turner doesn’t know if he will play in a Dodger uniform again. The possibility is troubling for him.

“This is definitely something that I have thought about many times and that I do not want,” said Turner. “Obviously, there is a possibility that there may not be a season and my Dodger career could have ended last year in the playoffs, which would be difficult. It would be sad. Sad to think.”

Turner said he had not discussed a contract extension with the Dodgers. The focus is on how to play in 2020.

As a union representative for the Dodgers, Turner has more insight than most other players into discussions between the MLB and the players’ association about resuming the game. He finds media reports of various formats both promising and frustrating. Promising because it means the league is willing to think creatively to organize a season. Frustrating because none of the proposals, to his knowledge, have been officially presented to the union.

The MLB, motivated by the billions of dollars at stake, is expected to send out a proposal in the coming days targeting early July for the opening day, according to reports.

“Now we’re just waiting for this offer to come in to form a season and what this season looks like,” said Turner.

Turner is not part of the union’s executive committee, but is close to Colorado Rockies first player Daniel Murphy, a former New York Mets teammate who is one of eight board members.

“I made myself available to him if he needed an outlet to get out,” said Turner, “but I don’t know if he’s going to pick me up on that.”

Meanwhile, Turner’s baseball activities have been limited. He hits a tee in a net in his garden. Last week, he went to a local park to play wrestling with teammate Joc Pederson and Dodgers coach Brandon McDaniel.

He spends free time helping his wife host a podcast that she started in March. She hosts the show and publishes the audio. He installs the equipment. Seven episodes of “Holding Kourt” were released – another reminder of how long they have been without baseball.

Earlier this week, they stayed late to watch the opening day of the Korean Baseball Organization. They thought the lack of fans strange, but any semblance of live sports was pretty good. They were delighted to watch.

If MLB has a 2020 season, it will certainly be fanless, in locations to be determined. It will be a strange sight – and perhaps Turner’s last chance to win a world series for his city.

Sign up for free to help raise funds for Walk and Play L.A. www.walkandplayla.org. Participants can direct their contributions to any ABSC service area or its COVID emergency response fund.