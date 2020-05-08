David Wells has company.

Dallas Braden, the left-hander of Oakland A who became the 19th pitcher in Major League history to make a perfect match in 2010, is now the second player to claim to have achieved the feat during the hangover.

“There are things you don’t do (before you start)”, Braden told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Taking libations or adult drinks was something I had never done before a day game. The day before Mother’s Day, I did it. We were looking for him a little.

“Up to this day, I had never treated a departure or the day before a departure as I had done that day. It’s not like I say to myself, “Let’s crash and tomorrow will be great.” It was more like, “Let’s just forget tomorrow.” “

Braden, whose mother died of melanoma when he was in high school, finished 11-14 this season with a BPM of 3.50, but only made three more starts in his career after this year. Braden was only 26 years old when he prevented the Rays from reaching base on May 9, 2010, but after injuring his left shoulder at the start of the 2011 season, Braden underwent several surgeries and n never launched again. He officially retired in 2014 and now works as an ESPN analyst.

Wells, who attended the same high school in San Diego as Yankees legend Don Larsen, threw the second perfect game in franchise history against the Twins on May 17, 1998. In his 2003 autobiography, Wells said that ‘he was’ half drunk, with bloodshot eyes, a breath of a monster and a raging hangover and skulls’, claiming to have fallen asleep at 5 am before the start of the afternoon midday.