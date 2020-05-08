Hiltzik: Large hospital says it is fed up with Catholic health rules

There may not be much to be optimistic about in American health care right now, but a ray of hope has appeared in Orange County, California, where a prestigious hospital says that ‘he’s had enough of the Catholic Church’s restrictions on health care.

Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, which was founded as a Presbyterian institution in 1952, is continuing to withdraw from a partnership it entered into with a Catholic hospital system in 2012.

The agreement was controversial from the start, in part because Catholic partners imposed an abortion ban on doctors in Hoag even though they had been promised that the agreement would have no impact on their practices.

Now Hoag’s management woke up, so late, to the effect on the patients.

“It has become increasingly clear that Presbyterian beliefs, values ​​and policies have been compromised due to restrictions within the larger Catholic system, and these constraints hamper the valid exercise of these Presbyterian beliefs, values ​​and policies “Said Hoag in a lawsuit to dissolve the partnership with Providence St. Joseph Health, which operates 51 hospitals and hundreds of other medical facilities in seven western states.

The increasingly stringent rules applied by Catholic bishops on affiliated hospitals, adds the lawsuit, “signals the possibility, if not the probability, of a growing divide over key issues that also affect the delivery of care” by Hoag.

The lawsuit was filed on May 4 in the Orange County Superior Court after it became clear that Providence would resist the hospital’s efforts to dissolve the partnership. Providence says Hoag’s action “would have a negative impact on patient care, decrease the resources and medical expertise available to Orange County”.

The case could mark the end of a sordid chapter in California health care and a beacon for those worried about the spread of the intrusion of discriminatory Catholic doctrines into American health practices.

Hoag’s entry into the Catholic health system was born in an atmosphere of deception.

In August 2012, Hoag and what was then the St. Joseph health system, a Roman Catholic chain with five hospitals in Orange County, announced a corporate partnership in which the two entities “would retain their individual identities and their religious affiliations – Presbyterian and Catholic, respectively. “

At the time, Hoag’s medical staff were repeatedly and explicitly assured that nothing in their practice would change as a result of the partnership. Instead, just weeks after the agreement was finalized in early 2013, abortions were banned in Hoag.

Hoag CEO Robert T. Braithwaite and its president at the time, Gary McKitterick, compounded the situation by suggesting that they ended hospital abortions because Hoag’s doctors had not sufficiently efficient to maintain “clinical excellence” in the procedure, and therefore the patients were better off having them done elsewhere.

Hoag’s OB / GYN staff correctly took this as an insult. Eight Hoag OB / GYNs wrote an open letter in response informing Braithwaite and McKitterick that they did not know what they were talking about. “We are experts in providing the” full range of family planning reproductive services “which they refer to as missing from Hoag,” they wrote.

The truth, as I noted at the time, was that St. Joseph had made the abortion ban a condition of the partnership agreement.

According to Richard Afable, who had negotiated the deal as CEO of Hoag at the time and became CEO of the partnership and leader of St. Joseph at the end of it, Hoag’s adherence to the ban on St. Joseph’s abortion was “sacrosanct… required of ourselves and of someone we [St. Joseph] would work with. “

“They really trusted us,” recalls Jeffrey Illeck, an OB / GYN from Orange County who signed the open letter.

Many members of the local community also objected, in part because of Hoag’s history as an independent local institution. “If you live in this area, you go to Hoag,” said Lynne Riddle, a retired federal bankruptcy judge and a resident of Newport Beach who was among the critics of the agreement.

The abortion ban in Hoag underscored the reluctance of Catholic hospitals to compromise on religious restrictions. These are set out in the Ethical and religious guidelines for Catholic health care, published by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which prohibits abortions, the distribution of contraceptives, and sterilization procedures such as tubal ligation in Catholic hospitals.

Non-Catholic affiliates are generally subject to a “Declaration of Common Values” which also prohibits abortions. Both give authority to local bishops over medical care in the institutions. Both also limit end-of-life options for patients.

The inherently discriminatory nature of the guidelines helped sink an affiliation project between UC San Francisco and Dignity Health, a large Catholic chain, last year, and was a barrier to some other arrangements.

But it is unusual, but not without precedent, that church rules create a schism between existing partners, as happened in Hoag.

In 2010, a non-denominational hospital in Tucson dissolved a two year trial merger with a Catholic system a year earlier, after administrators refused permission from a doctor to perform an emergency interrupt for a patient experiencing a miscarriage. The mother had to be taken to a hospital 80 miles away. (She survived.)

Catholic practices have cast a greater shadow over American health care as Catholic hospital systems have grown. In 2016, according to the non-profit organization MergerWatch, 4 of the 10 largest hospital chains in the United States were Catholic, representing 1 in 6 acute care hospital beds.

According to Lois Uttley, former director of MergerWatch, Providence St. Joseph is the fourth largest Catholic system and the seventh largest hospital chain.

“Usually, in hospital mergers, there are two parties at the bargaining table,” Uttley told me. “When one of the partners is a Catholic system, there is an outside third party who has a long-term influence – the bishops.”

California approval of the Hoag-St. The partnership with Joseph in 2013 marked a low point in the mandate of the then attorney general, Kamala Harris, who essentially waved the agreement across with insufficient guarantees of independence from Hoag.

Harris demanded that Hoag maintain all of its existing women’s health services for at least 10 years – with the exception of “direct abortions” (a term derived from Catholic doctrine but without medical definition).

These could be eliminated as long as “alternative suppliers” were available somewhere in the Hoag service area, which stretched 80 kilometers along the coast from Long Beach to Dana Point and inland to Anaheim.

In March 2014, approximately one year after its initial approval, Harris revised the agreement, extend the retention period to 20 years and state explicitly that Hoag should not be subject to ethical and religious guidelines. The new agreement has ended its investigation into Hoag’s alleged non-compliance.

In his official response to the Hoag trial, Providence said, “Our relationship has been strong since 2012.”

But it’s hard to imagine how someone could have written or distributed this line with a straight face.

The Hoag trial and a June 2019 resolution adopted by the Hoag board of directors set out in the chapter and verse the growing dissatisfaction with the hospital with its affiliation starting in 2015.

“The benefits for which Hoag has agreed to give up a certain level of autonomy … have never been achieved,” said the lawsuit. “The file, moreover, details a significant frustration at the lack of progress” vis-à-vis Hoag’s objective of strengthening its service to its local population.

The lawsuit mentions “repeated requests from members of Hoag’s board of directors regarding the failure to achieve meaningful goals.” It became clear to Hoag’s board of directors that Providence’s goal was to keep the hospital in its system as a captive affiliate.

Rather than being a member of a local community health care partnership, Hoag found himself reduced to another entity in a large regional system.

Last June, the board of directors, in consultation with the heirs of George Hoag – a former investor and manager of J.C. Penney whose family foundation helped launch the hospital – voted unanimously to remove the hospital from Providence control and simply become a “willing partner” of the main system.

What will happen next in Hoag is unclear. Providence says this will jeopardize Hoag’s right to leave the partnership. “From a legal standpoint, affiliation is permanent,” explained Erik G. Wexler, CEO of the Southern California division at Providence, “and Hoag has no unilateral right to disaffiliate without the agreement. from the other parties. “

The case shows that it is “difficult for hospitals to evade agreements that seem really adorable at the outset,” said Amy Chen, senior counsel for the National Health Law Program.

In addition, rebuilding services may be more difficult than removing them initially. Hoag’s management has not drawn up a roadmap for the services or approaches that will change once it becomes independent again.

“We weren’t told that we can do abortions again,” says Illeck, “but I guess that’s part of what we can do again.” The change will also remove a long-standing uncertainty about how Catholic influence in Hoag could develop.

“One of our fears when all of this happened was that you are abolishing our abortion rights now, but what will happen in five or ten years? Now, it won’t matter. “

If Hoag succeeds, it will strike a blow to health care without religious or ideological barriers.

“It is essential,” says Riddle, “that everyone really feels how important it is to have a medical system that respects who you are and what your needs are and with your doctor who decides which treatment is best for you.”