Giants to create their own Monday night football this 2020 season

The answer is never.

This is the last time the Giants have been the home team for two Monday Night Football games in the same season in 51 years of prime time event history.

First-year head coach Joe Judge will make his debut on September 14 and will have to wait until the first weekend of the season before taking to the field at MetLife Stadium for an opening game Monday night against the Steelers. Seven weeks later, the Giants are back home on a Monday night, facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Giants have not opened a home season on a Monday night since 1995. Coach Dan Reeves hoped that this game would show just how much the Giants had closed on the Cowboys, but Emmitt Smith went wild and the Giants were defeated 35-0.

The judge will look for a better result in his first match.

“For me, any match will have the same amount of juice,” said the judge. “I think everyone will have a lot of energy for the first game, us and Pittsburgh. It’s going to be a situation where: Look, you can play under the lights, you can play at home. But it’s the opening match for both teams. The two teams will leave training camp, sick of fighting against each other and ready to see an opponent. ”

The judge has spent the past eight years with the Patriots, and his three Super Bowl rings have been largely the work of Brady, who after 20 years in New England moved to the Bucs.

“I think we will be very aware that Tom is on the other team,” said the judge. “At this time of the year, I’m sure everyone will get used to it with a different colored jersey. I’m wearing another jersey myself.” »

It looks like Judge will change the way the Giants approach west coast travel. Since Tom Coughlin was coaching, the team has taken cross-country ski flights on Saturday. With the Patriots and Bill Belichick, the judge made these trips on Friday, giving the team an additional day to acclimatize. The Giants have games this season with the Rams and the Seahawks.

"It's nothing that's locked in concrete," the judge said of Friday's departures. "We will speak as a coaching staff and make sure we determine what we think is best for this team. To be honest with you, we will have a game plan to get there early and be ready to cancel the extra day if we need to, as we have an idea of ​​how our team is going throughout the season."