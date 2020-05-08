Giannis Antetokounmpo hacked; Dollars are investigating

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly hacked on Thursday.

The social media accounts recorded at Antetokounmpo briefly contained inappropriate messages which, according to his agent, Alex Saratsis and others close to the player, did not come from the NBA’s title MVP.

The problem was resolved and the offending messages were deleted from Antetokounmpo’s accounts, the Bucks tweeted. The team added that it was investigating the matter.

Several of the tweets sent from Antetokounmpo’s account used profane or racist language. Others have included seemingly false information and insults directed at stars of Bucks and Lakers star LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger and his brother Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted a statement that included an apology from the Greek Freak.

Giannis’ Twitter, phone, email and bank accounts have been hacked! He sincerely apologizes for everything that has been tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The comments made by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! – Kostas Antetokounmpo (@ Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

“He sincerely apologizes for anything that has been tweeted,” said the statement. “The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

The statement also said that Antetokounmpo’s bank account and phone had also been hacked.