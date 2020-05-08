Former US soldier reportedly confessed to coup failure against Maduro in Venezuela

Two American citizens are detained in Venezuela after being accused of a failed coup to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuelan state television showed alleged confessions from one of the Americans, former US special forces soldier Luke Denman of Texas. CBS News is unable to verify whether its statements have been coerced. Manuel Bojorquez breaks down international development and shares Venezuela’s response accusing the Trump administration.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/former-us-soldier-allegedly-confesses-to-failed-coup-against-venezuelas-maduro/