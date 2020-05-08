Coronavirus expected to peak in the world’s poorest countries in a few months, says UN

A new report published Thursday by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says the “peak of coronavirus in the poorest countries of the world is not expected before a certain point in the next three to six months. “

The report is an update of the UN plan to deal with the pandemic, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian agencies.

On Thursday, the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about the problems facing international organizations in their response to the pandemic, namely that in certain poor countries where tests are not widespread, it can there are more cases than the figures show.

“The workload in most countries of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan may seem low, but we know that surveillance, laboratory tests and the capacity of the health systems in these countries are weak,” he said. said, adding, “it is therefore likely that there is an undetected community transmission.”

In an interview with CBS News on Thursday, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said that the difficult circumstances of the pandemic could ultimate impact on the United States, Western Europe and other developed countries.

“What we are seeing now is that in many richer countries the number of cases is decreasing and that is good because they are going through the first peak of the epidemic. But the number of cases is increasing quite quickly now in Africa , in Asia – South Asia in particular – and the poorest countries in Latin America and the Middle East, “he said.

“And because the virus can spread everywhere, if a number of cases develop in these countries, Europe and North America will not be saved from a new phase of the pandemic,” said Lowcock.

“While the rich countries should and must devote 99% of their efforts to meet the challenge at home, the smartest strategy is to spend 1% of the efforts to try to contain it in these very, very poor and weak countries also. “said the UN humanitarian coordinator.

Lowcock said “there is already an economic calamity” and that the coronavirus crisis could worsen the situation, both medical and economic, for people around the world.

The new UN report calls on countries to increase financial contributions to the UN global response fund for their own benefit. Since the launch of the United Nations response plan in late March, funding of $ 1 billion has been raised, but the humanitarian agency has now increased its appeal from $ 2 billion to $ 6.7 billion, based on ” serious “crisis around the world.

The funding aims to build on the programs that the United Nations has created to deal with the pandemic and related economic, educational and health issues: creating airlift for medical cargo and the personnel where the flights have taken place. been canceled; send personal protective equipment (PPE); provide training for health personnel; install hand washing stations and distribute water supplies and install toilets; provide temporary learning spaces for out-of-school children; and, to deliver vital food.

“There is already evidence of falling incomes and job losses, falling food supplies and soaring prices, and of children lacking vaccines and meals,” says new UN report. .

The impact of the pandemic on refugee camps is also covered in the report, a result which has been “devastating,” Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said on Thursday in a press conference on the report.

Abby Maxman, President and CEO of Oxfam America, said that local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working with the UN “are on the front lines of this crisis on a daily basis, and we are finding that the most vulnerable in between us are hit the hardest.

WHO’s director of health emergencies Mike Ryan told reporters when the report was launched, “It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing.”