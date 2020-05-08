China plans to manufacture the space station by 2022

BEIJING – China plans to send four manned spaceflight and the same number of cargo ships to complete the work of their permanent space station within two years, officials said after the planned launch of the spacecraft to the latest heavy lift.

The announcement of the country’s manned space program further reinforces China’s efforts to compete with the United States, Europe, Russia and private companies in space exploration.

The unmanned spacecraft and its return capsule were thrown into the space on Tuesday afternoon aboard a long March 5B rocket ship from the Wenchang Launch Center in southern Hainan.

The capsule has been reported to be an improvement on the Shenzhou capsule, based on the former Soviet Soyuz model, and can carry six astronauts instead of the current three.

China has previously launched an experimental space station that later crashed back through the atmosphere and plans to build a larger facility with several modules to compete on the scale of the International Space Station.

China’s growing space program reached a milestone by landing on the dark side of the spacecraft without exploring the spacecraft and plans to launch a landing gear and a Rover on Mars.

The program has developed rapidly, especially since taking up its first occupied mission in 2003, and has sought to collaborate with space organizations in Europe and beyond.

However, the U.S. has banned most of its space cooperation with China on national security concerns, keeping China from participating in the International Space Station and urging it to gradually develop its own equipment. The new Long March 5B rocket is specifically designed to transport future space station modules into orbit.

China is also among the three countries planning trips to Mars for the summer. The United States is launching a landing gear, China has a counter-rotator combination, and the United Arab Emirates is sending a detour.

Spacecraft can only be landed on Mars every two years to ensure the best possible configuration between the Earth and its neighboring planet.