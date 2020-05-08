Chargers set to open NFL 2020 Bengal season

The Chargers are expected to be in Cincinnati for the start of NFL No. 1 selection quarterback Joe Burrow. They will open the 2020 season on September 13 in Cincinnati, the Bengals having selected the Louisiana State product last month.
The Chargers will baptize their new home in Inglewood in Week 2 against reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a clash with AFC West.
The schedule:
|THE WEEK
|DATED
|OPPONENT
|TIME (PT)
|TV
|1
|Sun, September 13
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:05 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|2
|Sun, September 20
|Kansas City Chefs
|1:25 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|3
|Sun, September 27
|Carolina Panthers
|1:05 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|4
|Sun, October 4
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10:00 in the morning.
|Ch. 2
|5
|Mon, October 12
|at New Orleans Saints
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|Sun, October 18
|New York Jets
|1:05 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|7
|Sun, October 25
|at Miami Dolphins
|10:00 in the morning.
|Ch. 2
|8
|Sun, Nov 1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:05 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|9
|Sun, November 8
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:05 p.m.
|Ch. 11
|ten
|Sun, Nov 15
|GOODBYE
|–
|–
|11
|Sun, November 22
|at Denver Broncos
|1:05 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|12
|Sun, Nov 29
|at Buffalo Bills
|10:00 in the morning.
|Ch. 2
|13
|Sun, Dec 6
|New England Patriots
|1:25 p.m.
|Ch. 2
|14
|Sun, Dec 13
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:25 p.m.
|Ch. 11
|15
|Thursday December 17
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|5:20 p.m.
|Ch. 11 / NFLN / Amazon * †
|16
|Dec 26 or 27
|Denver Broncos
|To be determined
|To be determined
|17
|Sun, Jan 3
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|10:00 in the morning.
|Ch. 2
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/chargers/story/2020-05-07/analyzing-chargers-2020-nfl-schedule