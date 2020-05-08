Chargers set to open NFL 2020 Bengal season

by May 8, 2020 Top News
Chargers set to open NFL 2020 Bengal season

The Chargers are expected to be in Cincinnati for the start of NFL No. 1 selection quarterback Joe Burrow. They will open the 2020 season on September 13 in Cincinnati, the Bengals having selected the Louisiana State product last month.

The Chargers will baptize their new home in Inglewood in Week 2 against reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a clash with AFC West.

The schedule:

THE WEEK DATED OPPONENT TIME (PT) TV
1 Sun, September 13 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:05 p.m. Ch. 2
2 Sun, September 20 Kansas City Chefs 1:25 p.m. Ch. 2
3 Sun, September 27 Carolina Panthers 1:05 p.m. Ch. 2
4 Sun, October 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 in the morning. Ch. 2
5 Mon, October 12 at New Orleans Saints 5:15 p.m. ESPN
6 Sun, October 18 New York Jets 1:05 p.m. Ch. 2
7 Sun, October 25 at Miami Dolphins 10:00 in the morning. Ch. 2
8 Sun, Nov 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 p.m. Ch. 2
9 Sun, November 8 Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 p.m. Ch. 11
ten Sun, Nov 15 GOODBYE
11 Sun, November 22 at Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m. Ch. 2
12 Sun, Nov 29 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 in the morning. Ch. 2
13 Sun, Dec 6 New England Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch. 2
14 Sun, Dec 13 Atlanta Falcons 1:25 p.m. Ch. 11
15 Thursday December 17 at Las Vegas Raiders 5:20 p.m. Ch. 11 / NFLN / Amazon * †
16 Dec 26 or 27 Denver Broncos To be determined To be determined
17 Sun, Jan 3 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 in the morning. Ch. 2


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/chargers/story/2020-05-07/analyzing-chargers-2020-nfl-schedule

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

The need for coronavirus testing is central to reopening

The need for coronavirus testing is central to reopening

May 8, 2020
Uber lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter as coronavirus reaches user count

Uber lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter as coronavirus reaches user count

May 8, 2020

Michael Jordan would not let Horace Grant eat after bad games: writer

May 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *