Bob Dylan announces new album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

Bob Dylan is back. Again.

For the third time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter released a new single with little warning – and this time it comes with the news of an album full coming soon.

Titled “False Prophet”, the song – a blurry trample bar that appeared on Thursday night on streaming services – announces the June 19 release of “Rough and Rowdy Ways”, Dylan’s first album of original material since 2012 “Tempest “

“I’m not a false prophet / I just said what I said / I’m just here to take revenge on someone’s head”, Dylan, 78, croaks in his imitable way in the single, that he teased earlier on Thursday with a cryptic tweet showing a skeleton wearing a top hat and a caption that says, “What are you looking at – there’s nothing to see.”

“False Prophet” follows “I Contain Multitudes”, a ballad inspired by Walt Whitman which was released on April 17, and “Murder Most Foul”, in late March, a nearly 17-minute meditation on the assassination of President Kennedy. On Dylan’s website, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” – the singer’s 39th studio album – is listed for pre-order as a set of two LPs and two CDs – a concession to the length of several of the album’s 10 tracks, as listed on Apple Music.

“Tempest” also featured an epic in the record title, which tells of the sinking of the Titanic.

In the years following “Tempest”, Dylan released three albums of material from the Great American Songbook and several archive collections, including a box set last year commemorating the 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour.