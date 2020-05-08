Barry Farber dies; conservative radio host ran for mayor of new york

Pioneer radio host Barry Farber, who hosted a conservative talk show for decades in New York and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1977, has died.

Farber died of natural causes at home in New York on Wednesday, one day after his 90th birthday, said daughter Celia Farber.

Raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Farber has worked in New York throughout his career and was still doing a regular digital talk show for CRN until last week. The injuries from a fall accelerated his death, said his daughter.

He started on the air at WINS-AM, the only talk show host on a rock’n’roll station. Farber moved to WOR-AM in 1962 and worked evening and night shifts. He left the station for his mayoral run and, after losing as a Conservative candidate for Democrat Ed Koch with 4% of the vote, went to work for the WMCA-AM for 11 years.

He was a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Farber was a traditional conservative working in one of the most liberal cities in the country. He was a great blacksmith and speaker, said Michael Harrison, editor of Talkers magazine.

“He spoke as if he was writing an essay,” said Harrison.

He spoke more than 20 languages, including Albanian, Swedish, Finnish and Yiddish, as well as French, German, Spanish and Chinese, according to an obituary.

Farber surpassed his peak of influence when conservative talk radio became an industry that made the national stars of Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity. He was joking about “being big in the old days and old in the big days,” said Harrison.

“I just wish we had started in my generation,” Farber told Talkers in an interview in 2012. “It never occurred to us.”

Farber was known to end his show with the phrase “To be continued”.