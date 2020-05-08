Arte Moreno to unveil Angel Stadium development plan

Five months after purchasing Angel Stadium and the surrounding parking lots, the Angels’ owner, Arte Moreno, is about to reveal his plans for the property.

Anaheim city council is expected to approve on Tuesday a deal under which SRB Management – the development company controlled by the owner of the Angels – will submit its development proposal to the city no later than May 30.

Moreno’s company could reveal whether it plans to build a new baseball stadium or renovate the existing one. The city wants affordable parkland and housing on the 153-acre site and has promised to reduce Moreno’s $ 325 million purchase price if he accepts.

The site is half the size of Disneyland. According to a study commissioned by Moreno before the sale to assess potential development opportunities, more than 4,000 apartments and 700 condominiums could be built on the site, as well as a hotel with more than 900 hotel rooms and offices that would employ 15,000 workers .

The study also considered full-service and fast food restaurants, a beer garden and wine bar, a grocery store and a pharmacy, merchandise retailers, fitness and recreation centers and social spaces. The total cost of the project was estimated at $ 3.4 billion, with phased development until 2050 and ultimately covering 1.1 million square feet.

The original sales document required city staff and the Moreno company to accept the city’s requested uses and community benefits by June 30, with the company required to submit a site map within 14 months. . The benefits to the community and the site map are subject to the approval of the council.

The agreement before the council on Tuesday advances the date for submitting the site plan but delays the inspection deadline – the date on which the Moreno company can withdraw from the agreement – until September 30. On that date, the city must also receive a written guarantee that the Angels will play their home games on the site at least until 2050, with options to extend the team’s mandate until 2075.

The board is also expected to approve an agreement with the operators of The Grove, a 1,700-seat theater located in the Angel Stadium parking lot. The land on which the grove stands is part of the property purchased by the company Moreno.

The agreement with Nederlander extends the exploitation rights of this company to the Grove from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2022. However, if the sale of the stadium property were to be concluded before this date, the city could terminate the agreement as of January 1, 2022.

The deal is expected to be completed by 2025.