Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber drop the anthem of the coronavirus ‘Stuck With U’

Ari and Justin do not care that the quarantine lasts indefinitely.

In the star new video clip for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s song “Stuck With U”, both show their locking experiences in a huge montage of super-fans – and a brief overview of the isolation of other famous people.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and Jaden Smith all appear in the four-minute-and-17-second clip, most of which is devoted to showing Justin and Hailey Bieber , Grande and her Beagle-Chihuahua mix Toulouse.

Even “Tiger King”, the protagonist Carole Baskin submitted a clip to include – but Grande tweeted that she did not authorize or approve the clip in the video.

“I will get to know you better, I hope we will be there forever,” says Bieber, 26, holding his wife Hailey, 23, before gesturing to the empty grassy pasture he is in and saying “There is no one on these streets. “

The sweet compilation of touching quarantine moments also features many random fans dancing with their children, dogs, FaceTiming with loved ones, holding up signs thanking essential workers and doing other comforting activities around their homes.

Before going to the field, the Biebers are shown dancing slowly in their obscene ceiling kitchen.

Tall, made up and tanned, spends her photos in the video singing in front of the camera from various places in her house, mainly her bed, while cuddling her dog.

At the end of the video, Grande’s new boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, appears and dances with her.

The video, which was released early Friday morning, was produced as part of a fundraiser for the Foundation for the Children of First Responders. Within eight hours of its creation, it had already accumulated over 4.5 million views.