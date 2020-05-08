A safer way to administer dialysis in the age of coronavirus

Today, at 81, I am lying in a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. Several weeks ago, I fell in my house, breaking my collarbone, several ribs and my hip, and I started an intense diet to regain my health. During this pandemic, I am obviously concerned about being in a large health care facility, bringing together many people who have a weak physical constitution and are likely to contract and spread an infection.

Over 30% of first deaths from COVID-19 in the United States as of March 16 came from a single nursing home – Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. Forty people in this nursing home have died and more than two-thirds of their residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus. We have been shown the power of the virus to spread in such places, and it has since skyrocketed: in mid-April, 20% of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States were in homes. medical care

Last month, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that all visitors were temporarily excluded from nursing homes. As CEO of Time Warner, when it was the world’s largest media company, I was in charge of 93,000 employees in the midst of constant interaction. Now, I am required by federal regulations to stay here alone and for good reason. This recipe for the elderly and frail in a closed shared environment is deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also provided specific guidelines for dealing with a similar lethal trap: dialysis centers, due to their comparable high volume of elderly patients (50% of all dialysis patients are over 65 years) and their history of infections is very high. may worsen the spread. More than 725,000 Americans suffer from kidney failure, otherwise known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Of this number, at least 500,000 people are on dialysis.

Among the first two deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were dialysis patients and, last month, Fresenius, the largest dialysis provider in the United States, revealed his infection rate (less than 0.5% of his patients), which was almost triple the infection rate per capita of the general population in the United States (0.17%) at the time. It is obvious – both in nursing homes and in dialysis centers – why bringing fragile and elderly patients together in a limited community during a pandemic is terrifying. The rules of social distancing being impossible to observe in these treatment centers, we will probably see more difficult situations of confinement.

Now imagine repeated cross-pollination of these vulnerable patients between two high-risk settings by taking residents of nursing homes to dialysis facilities several times a week and then bringing them back. Each trip exposes them to additional patients, staff and transport workers. This could create nightmarish situations similar to the Life Care Center in Kirkland across the country.

Until recently, this would have been my destiny. Like most dialysis patients, I went to an outpatient dialysis center three times a week, exhausted for a full day thereafter and exposing myself to potential infections each time. I then had the privilege of starting dialysis at home and I now receive bedside dialysis from my rehabilitation center. My exposure concerns only my healthcare providers and I do not interact with any other patient. I am effectively quarantined, as someone in my current health should be.

Surprisingly, my treatment experience has turned for the better. I went from feeling like a slab of meat thrown anonymously in a clinic – one of the 5,000 mega-dialysis duopoly clinics in the United States – to a caring home treatment personalized to my needs. This high-quality home treatment gave me back such vitality that I joined Dialyze Direct, a progressive home dialysis company as chef de mission. My home dialysis experience was, overall, dynamic and restorative.

However, my peers who continue to travel to and from the dialysis facility have the opposite experience. Tens of thousands of seniors will leave nursing homes and long-term care facilities today for a dialysis center where they will be exposed to other immunocompromised patients.

They will repeat this volatile but life-saving tightrope a dozen more times this month. Even a case of coronavirus in this formula quickly snowballs in disaster. Every patient living in fear, pain or loneliness is a living human being who needs help.

A dialysis patient in Orange, California. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Getting dialysis treatment at home in a nursing home is not something that is only available to people like me (former CEOs). It could be provided to any patient who needs it. Unfortunately, at present, it is not available to many, which is primarily a function of bureaucracy and bureaucracy in health care. Our current system is characterized by slow decision-making, a limited willingness to try new and innovative therapies, and a stubborn adherence to the status quo as to where and how care should be delivered.

President Trump signed an executive order last year that aimed to create new incentives to encourage home dialysis, and the Department of Health and Human Services said he wanted 80% of new patients to IRTs are on dialysis at home or receive a kidney transplant by 2025. I welcomed the government’s historic position on home dialysis, but the current epidemic should not slow that down. He should speed it up. Current providers offer services at a higher cost, and taxpayers pay the bill $ 35 billion (which represents 1% of the total federal budget). More than ever, good thought and compassion must prevail over the status quo.

In just a few weeks, our country has moved from a focus on productivity and ingenuity to a noble discussion of the efficient and moral allocation of resources to protect the lives of our citizens. So far, we have seized the opportunity, accepting that there would be difficult consequences.

While there is much to do to suture our economy, our first priority has been to preserve life. Many people with mild symptoms heroically resist the urge to go to the emergency room to prevent infection in healthcare workers. We are fighting our scarcity mentality in grocery stores to avoid supply chain problems. We became makeshift home-schoolers for 30 million children to control this virus. We have all made principled sacrifices for the health of our community in general.

Many leaders from the private and public sectors have given a lot of sound advice. However, as a former CEO of big companies and someone who has led from above, I am aware that leaders often discover a disastrous weakness in our flanks that only those at the bottom could anticipate.

I categorically refuse to languish silently at the proverbial bottom, rather than to shout a warning: it is the moment to act boldly to reform our system and our patients on dialysis need it more than anyone. Our leaders must listen carefully to the story on the ground before this story is told through its tragic and far-reaching results.

We are on the brink of an appalling network effect between nursing homes and dialysis centers, which can cause mass infection in our elderly, possibly affecting the population as a whole.

But there is a safer way to deliver this life-saving care, and we urgently need to plan the delivery of dialysis in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and further accelerate the delivery of dialysis for those who can do it at home. We must save our seniors and our entire population from this deadly angle.

Levin is a former CEO of Time Warner.