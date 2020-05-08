A debate on coronaviruses in the orchard: should migrant workers be allowed to sleep in bunk beds?

The price and availability of apples in grocery stores this fall could be summed up as a critical question on the farm: whether migrant workers should sleep in bunk beds.

Each spring, up to 30,000 farm workers – mostly from Mexico – start arriving in Washington State with a guest worker visa and live in tight quarters in the accommodation that employers are required to provide. A typical room has two bunk beds.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused confusion in the system, with public health officials and the workers’ union warning that sleeping arrangements could spread infections.

But farmers say banning employees from sleeping in the upper bunks – as the state has proposed – would force them to cut their workforce by half and lead to numerous bankruptcies, devastating the region’s economy and the country’s fruit supply.

Washington produces 65% of the country’s $ 2.4 billion worth of fresh apples, as well as cherries, peaches, berries and other fruits.

Representatives of the United Farm Workers and the mighty agricultural lobby spent seven hours Wednesday in an online meeting hosted by the office of Governor Jay Inslee to discuss the proposed regulations with health, labor and industry officials.

Meanwhile, workers are already arriving under contracts signed months ago.

“There is an imminent humanitarian crisis here with people without a place to stay,” said Dillon Honcoop, spokesperson for Save Family Farming, a state agricultural organization.

“And there could be a crisis in the food system, which is the fault of state agencies and union activists who ignore the effects of the rules they are proposing,” he said.

These rules – drafted by two state departments, health and labor and industries – would require farms to ensure that workers can stay at least six feet from each other while cooking, food, bath and sleep.

Only the lower bed of each berth could be used, except in a bedroom occupied by a family. The beds should be placed at least six feet apart – above the three feet prescribed by the State in normal times – or separated by installing walls of plastic sheeting between them.

Linsey Marr, environmental engineer at Virginia Tech and specialist in airborne virus transmission, said that in addition to touching common surfaces on shared bunk beds, the simple act of breathing in tight spaces could spread the infection.

A person exhaling in a lower berth would emit a plume of hot aerosols which would tend to increase, she said.

Or, she said, “If you’re on the top bed and talking, for example, on a cell phone, larger droplets could fall.”

Rules similar to those contemplated in Washington have already been adopted in neighboring Oregon, where the fruit industry is much smaller.

Michael Wood, who heads Oregon Occupational Safety and Health, said the extreme contagion of the coronavirus left officials with no choice but to ban the use of bunk beds.

“Social distance is essentially impossible to achieve, during sleep, for the person on the lower bunk and the person on the top,” he said.

Bunk beds are common on farms in California, where several outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred among workers. But no agency regulates the housing of agricultural workers, and the problem of bunk beds has not arisen at the state level, according to state labor, housing and industrial relations officials.

Farmers and union representatives in Washington agree that additional hygiene and remoteness measures will be crucial if farms are not to become the next cruise ships and nursing homes as hot spots of the virus. But they have different visions of the protections needed for migrant workers.

Oregon officials have banned the use of upper beds in bunks like these for seasonal farm workers, seeking to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. (Oregon Legal Center)

Dan Fazio, executive director of Wafla, an organization that helps farms hire foreign workers under the H-2A visa program, said he believed the bunk beds provided many distances.

“Gee, one person sleeps with his head to the north and the other sleeps with his head to the south, and guess what, according to the geometry of the school, you are six feet apart from each other”, a- he says.

But he also worries that the virus will spread when workers move between farms and local communities.

“How are we going to get the 20 year old guys who think they are Superman to distance themselves socially?” He asked.

He takes a little consolation in the fact that workers tend to be young, strong and rural with a healthy diet. His organization requires workers to have mumps and measles vaccination cards, but no medical screening is done as a condition of employment.

An epidemic on a farm in central Washington last month has shown how easily the virus can spread among workers – but also how resistant they can be.

The farm is owned by Stemilt Growers, a company that employs more than 1,600 guest workers in Washington each summer. When six employees with cough tested positive for COVID-19, the managers isolated them and decided to test the rest of the workers in their dormitory accommodation.

Of the 71 workers, 38 were infected.

“At the time of the test, none of them had a temperature and only four said they had an occasional mild cough,” wrote Zach Williams, director of human resources at Stemilt, last month.

Williams swore affidavit in a lawsuit the unions filed on April 15 against Washington state agencies, asking a judge to force them to make clear and binding regulations on farm housing, working conditions and transport.

Skagit Superior Court Judge Dave Needy Refused to Intervene Other Than Ordering Union and Farm Representatives to Collaborate and Report on Conditions of Work and Transportation May 14.

The governor’s office called Wednesday’s meeting to bring the parties and regulators together and move the process forward. It is up to the state to make the final decision.

Officials excluded the journalists and refused to publish about 500 comments submitted on the projects, but the Los Angeles Times obtained copies of the proposals made by representatives of farmers and unions.

The union has proposed removing the controversial bunk bed ban while urging employers to provide disposable gloves, grocery deliveries, access to COVID-19 tests and gas cards to discourage carpooling.

“Our top priority is to get something now binding and clear,” said Erik Nicholson, vice president of the UFW. “What is frustrating is that there are a number of employers here in the state who are doing nothing to protect workers.”

It does not take long to find examples of lax attention to security. In Toppenish, Washington, 160 miles southeast of Seattle, eight field workers got into a pickup truck recently after a 10-hour shift in a hop field. None of the men seated close to each other in the vehicle were wearing a mask.

Pedro, the 25-year-old driver, agreed to speak if his last name was not released to avoid reprisals from his employer. He said the group had come from Durango, Mexico on a third summer contract, and that the farm owner had provided additional soap and hand sanitizer but no masks.

“He said if we feel sick, let them know,” said Pedro. “Sure we are worried, but what can we do?”

In Oregon, the bunk bed ban takes effect June 1. Mike Townsend, president of Townsend Farms, based outside of Portland, said it was putting his business in trouble.

He has already committed to paying intermediaries $ 1,000 for each of the approximately 450 foreigners they recruited to work for the berry and fruit business at $ 15.83 an hour. Most are expected to arrive late this month and work during the summer.

Normally, they are accommodated from four to one room in caravans equipped with bunk beds.

If Townsend tells them not to come for lack of bunks, the farm will still have to pay them 75% of their salary under the contract.

He said he felt blinded by the berth regulations. “I don’t know who to call,” he said. “What do you think I should do?”