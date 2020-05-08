2020 NFL calendar: coronavirus forces league to be flexible

As every year, the assembly of NFL Schedule was a crazy race for Howard Katz and his team, who looked at thousands of possible versions – generated by computers around the world – before releasing the final product.

This year, in the midst of all the uncertainty associated with COVID-19, the puzzle was considerably more complex.

But the league also had a track record. In 2011, when the NFL got bogged down in a labor dispute, planners had to come up with a full list of games with flawless escape hatches and subtle contingency plans in case the games were to be carried over or cleaned up.

This turned out to be a model for this year’s calendar, which was released Thursday evening during prime time.

For example, each match in week 2 pits teams that have the same off week. Ditto in 2011. In this way, if this week of matches were to be postponed, all these matches could be made up during the respective rest weeks of these teams.

There are no weeks of rest and no divisional rivalries in weeks 3 and 4, and each team has a home and away game during that streak. This would maintain fairness in the event that these games were to be canceled, and is also identical to 2011.

“The release of the NFL calendar is something our fans look forward to each year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead,” said Commissioner Roger Goodell in a written statement. “By preparing to play the season as planned, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in accordance with government regulations and appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league staff and our communities.

“We will be ready to make the necessary adjustments, as we did during this off season, safely and effectively carrying out key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program and the NFL 2020 draft. “.

The NFL is heading into its next round of broadcasting negotiations, and it couldn’t afford to come up with some sort of Frankenstein calendar with unsightly seams and untenable sacrifices. The fact that he was able to build a workable schedule that checks all the boxes is a credit to Katz, senior vice president of broadcasting, and his team: Michael North, Onnie Bose, Charlotte Carey and Blake Jones, who had to complete the process via home video conferences, as opposed to their familiar confines at the NFL headquarters on Park Avenue.

The timetable is generally built in a room with opaque frosted glass walls with soundproof walls, encrypted computers and accessible only by a special key card.

It was the most complicated schedule in league history, with 256 games, 17 weeks, six time slots, five networks and four possible match days – Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Saturday – all in the context of a pandemic that could ruin everything.

It is likely that the league will organize matches in front of greatly reduced or non-existent crowds in the light of the pandemic. And it’s not clear at all whether teams from certain states, including California, will be allowed to play.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday expressed doubts about the games that would be played in California in the immediate future.

“It’s hard to imagine a full stadium until we have immunity and until we have a vaccine,” said Newsom. “There are conditions that persist in this state and this nation that make reopening very, very difficult.”

Even in a normal year, it is common for the NFL to have a backup stadium to host a game if the main site is not available. For the Rams and Chargers, the most likely candidates would be the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals, and the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

The Rams are slated to open SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on the first Sunday night of the season, and the Raiders’ first home game is Monday night in Week 2 against New Orleans. The Chargers will debut on SoFi in a week 2 game against Kansas City, a CBS national game.

Several teams, including the Rams and Chargers, have asked to play their most distant games in consecutive weeks in order to stay put and train on the road. The league has granted eight such requests. The Rams therefore play in Philadelphia and Buffalo in consecutive weeks, and the Chargers play two consecutive games in Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City is the only team with four straight road games, and the only two teams without prime time games are Washington and Detroit, both of which play Thursday Thanksgiving day.

The kick-off features the chiefs hosting Houston, teams that shared their two games last season. The Texans beat Kansas City in the regular season, but the Chiefs responded in the playoffs with a 24-point deficit to win a divisional classic.

The Buccaneers and their new quarterback, Tom Brady, will have plenty of time on the national stage. They have a maximum of five prime time matches, including three in a row from weeks 7-9. Tampa Bay opens in New Orleans in a match between future Hall of Famers members Brady and Drew Brees and, according to ESPN, marks the first game in which the two quarter starts are at least 40 years old.