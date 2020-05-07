What the Giants learned about Joe Judge after the NFL’s first draft with the team

It doesn’t take long after meeting Joe Judge to get the impression that he knows what he wants, does not mince words about what he wants and prefers to take the direct route to get what he wants.

In his first NFL draft with the Giants – his first as a head coach – the judge worked the way those who hired him expected him to handle the job: organized, prepared , perhaps a bit stubborn but willing to listen and incorporate the ideas and thoughts of those around him.

What stood out loud and clear: the judge, with his background imbued with special teams, was already used to assessing the players in their entirety, not specifically where they are in attack or defense. Over the past eight years, the judge has scanned the draft for the myriad of skills necessary to cover and block kicks and punt. Thus, he was better prepared than a 38-year-old novice head coach would normally be when it comes to how these draft prospects make sense on the list.

Much has been speculated on how a young pistol with a brand new five-year contract would sync with an older general manager (69) advised by the property to get better players and improve the product on the field. The judge and Dave Gettleman are not on the same timeline in their careers, but they need each other and so far so good.

“The whole process has been great,” said the judge recently. “There is certainly a complete teamwork environment in our building. Dave has been great, his staff has been great. The coaches were very involved, there was constant two-way communication. “

The only judge on the NFL team before coming to the Giants was the Patriots, as an assistant and coordinator of the special teams. Bill Belichick loved the judge so much that the two have spent more time together in recent seasons, Belichick informing his impatient staff member about the intricacies of rostering, strategy plans, ramifications of the salary cap and daily tasks of a head coach.

Belichick has the final say on everything in New England, suiting someone with a record six Super Bowl championships as a head coach. The judge, of course, does not command this kind of gravity.

“The important thing in these processes is to know what you see and to stick to your weapons,” said the judge. “You have to remember, these scouts do a very, very difficult job. They spend a lot of nights away from their families on the road to hotels. To go through this excruciating process of evaluating a person, align them with your board, hoping to get a chance to find someone, just to watch another team take them off. Or maybe you have someone whose opinion is a little different or varied, or you have someone “One like me who may be hammering at you saying he may not be right for us. It’s difficult.”

The judge described the “natural disagreements” that occurred. Gettleman believes in collaboration. This does not mean that he and the head coach always see each other.

“Working with Joe is different from working with Ron Rivera [with the Panthers] than working with Pat Shurmur, ” said Gettleman. “Whoever you work with is not the same person will be different. It was great to work with Joe and at the end of the day it was not a decision of Dave Gettleman, these were not decisions of Joe Judge, these are decisions of the New York Football Giants. It was great to work with Joe, it was meticulous, it was well done and we felt very prepared and we felt like we had a very good and solid project. “

The judge has four former head coaches (one NFL, three colleges) on his staff and said he made sure to ask for advice “how to handle different situations with things that happened that I didn’t expect not.”

Those involved in the Giants’ writing process over the past two years have noticed a difference in behavior and personality between the judge and Shurmur. The judge is a strong communicator with regard to the articulation of his opinions and perspectives.

In terms of working remotely for the first time on an exhausting project, the judge said the pipeline was still open.

“Dave and I had long conversations, whether late at night or early in the morning,” said the judge.

These conversations helped the judge impress those around him on his first project as one of the responsible guys.