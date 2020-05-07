“We are vulnerable”: about the Navajo nation, haste against the coronavirus

Road closures, mask mandates and weekend curfews have not prevented a troubling upward trajectory of coronavirus deaths in the Navajo Nation, a high desert landscape with underfunded hospitals and doctors overloaded spanning three states.

As more states begin to ease home stay orders, a desperate attempt to stop coronavirus cases is underway on the country’s largest reserve, which spans Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But such efforts have proven difficult, due to the distance from the reservation and the lack of electricity and running water in some homes.

“We are broadcasting the message by radio… word of mouth, door to door. There shouldn’t be anyone who says they don’t know what’s going on with COVID-19, ”said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez at a virtual town hall this week. “It is up to us to translate for our grandmother and our grandfather; it is our obligation to protect our citizens. ”

The crisis is compounded by the prevalence of pre-existing illnesses in the population, which makes members more susceptible to the virus. Cassandra Begay, a local activist, said the abandoned uranium mines have resulted in higher cancer rates on the reserve – health conditions that can be fatal if someone contracts COVID-19.

“We are vulnerable,” said Begay, who grew up in a rural part of the reserve without running water or electricity.

The Navajo Nation reported nearly 2,500 confirmed cases and at least 75 deaths on Wednesday – more than in all of Utah, where about 60 people died.

A day earlier, officials from the Navajo Nation, who represent 175,000 residents, traveled to Phoenix for a roundtable discussion with President Trump, which included a discussion on the virus’s impact on Native American populations.

In March, Congress adopted a $ 2 trillion stimulus package, including $ 8 billion for the Native American tribes. About $ 1 billion is allocated to the Indian Health Service, a notoriously underfunded federal agency that oversees health care on reservations.

From the start, Nez expressed concern that the federal government is forcing individual tribes to claim their share of the $ 8 billion. A coalition of tribes, including the Navajo Nation, has filed a federal lawsuit in recent weeks against the Treasury Department, seeking to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native societies. Established by law in 1971 governing the way Alaskan natives manage their lands, these companies have boards of directors and shareholders.

There are 574 federally recognized tribes and 237 Alaska Native societies. A judge recently decided that, for now, the money should only go to recognized tribes.

A few hours after meeting with Trump on Tuesday, the Navajo Nation announced that it would receive approximately $ 600 million in federal stimulus funding to deal with its coronavirus crisis.

The tribe was also helped by money from abroad. Navajo and Hopi COVID-19 relief fund officials said they had received nearly $ 500,000 in donations from Ireland. The funds are a sign of appreciation to Native Americans who in 1847 raised $ 170 – about $ 5,000 in today’s currency – to help Ireland during its great famine.

While the tribe awaits money from the federal government, some of which will go to testing, officials are working with state and local governments to slow the spread of the virus.

Strict weekend curfews were put in place on the Navajo Nation last month, with residents only allowed to leave their homes to do grocery shopping. At the four inpatient hospitals on the reserve, volunteers from across the country have arrived to help support the overcrowded emergency rooms.

In Gallup, NM, along the eastern boundary of the reserve, roads have been barricaded for several days since New Mexico’s governor Michelle Lujan Grisham invoked the state’s riot control law to prevent the flow of traffic from the reservation to the city. McKinley County, which includes Gallup and part of the Navajo Nation, accounts for about 3 in 10 cases across the state and has one of the highest infection rates in the country. The order is due to expire on Thursday.

“A problem in one part of our state, with such a contagious virus, is a problem for the whole of our state,” Democrat Lujan Grisham told reporters when the law was called.

Nowadays, trading posts and restaurants are vacant. El Rancho Hotel, where Hollywood stars like John Wayne used to stay regularly while traveling on Route 66, is open but operating well below its peak capacity. Most of the time, the roar of freight trains running parallel to Interstate 40 is the only noise that crosses downtown.

On Wednesday, the local Walmart closed for the day because the state demanded that anyone entering a business must wear a mask.

For many who live in the Navajo Nation, the pandemic has been a troubling reminder of past epidemics.

In the 2009 H1N1 flu epidemic, also known as the swine flu, the death rate of Native Americans who contracted the disease was four times that of all other racial and ethnic groups combined, study finds. of the National Institutes of Health. The underlying health conditions contributed in part to the disparity.

“Thirty percent of our Navajo residents still do not have access to running water,” said Begay, noting that practices by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as regular hand washing can be difficult.

Angelo Baca, who also grew up in the Navajo Nation and now lives on the north side of the reserve in rural Utah, said the virus had offered some people the opportunity to revert to native practices. The younger generations, said Baca, are increasingly taking on the essential work of farming this spring, planting corn and raising sheep, as the elders stay indoors for their safety.

“We have to depend on ourselves and our traditions,” said Baca.

“The pandemic has helped highlight this for some people,” he said. “I am sure that the focus on dependence on us will continue to move forward.”