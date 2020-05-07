US companies leave China for India due to coronavirus

An Indian official said that up to 100 companies wanted to leave China due to the coronavirus pandemic and move to India.

“The United States has significant investments in China. Prime Minister and Chief Minister want to take advantage of opportunity when industries leave China and see how they can be brought to India, especially the UP, “said Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, referring to his country of origin, according to the Hindustan Times.

“The videoconference was held with more than 100 American companies yesterday during a webinar. They have shown interest, “said Singh.

While not specifying which companies have expressed interest in moving to India, which shares a border with China, he said the companies include “big names” in the areas of logistics, scientific instrumentation, electronics and automotive.

“They already have investments in China. I hope we will be able to bring them to UP, given the way we work in making changes to our industrial and sectoral policy, “added Singh of the discussions during the webinar, organized by the Forum of United States-India strategic partnership.

He named some of the companies that participated in the session, including Adobe, Boston Scientific and UPS, but did not say if they were among those planning to emerge from the murder crisis.

While precise numbers are elusive, reports indicate that tens of thousands American companies have operations in China or use Chinese factories to manufacture their products.