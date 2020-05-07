University student whose father died from COVID-19 denied extension of assignment

A University of Maryland student asked her professor to extend her assignment after her father’s death from COVID-19 complications – but the educator told her “to try to do it in time “, according to a report.

Junior Saige Kratenstein tweeted a heartless email she said she received from her finance professor last week, NBC News reported.

“Try to do it in time. It would be much better. I would like to be consistent with all the students because there are many who are going through difficult times, ”she posted.

“I simply asked my teacher for an extension of a few days on a project because MY PAPA died from the consequences of covid19 and this is the answer I get. TO DO. BETTER, “said Kratenstein, 20, a marketer, in a tweet.

In another email she tweeted, the professor told her that tracking work “could distract you,” a response she found “incredibly insensitive.”

“I didn’t bother to continue fighting him. I guess she, in her mind, felt like everyone was going through a rough patch, as she said, but I had just lost my father, “said Kratenstein. “I was definitely a little shocked and a little taken back by this.”

The student said that her other teachers were “much more understanding” when she asked for similar extensions.

“Many of them said not to even worry about the rest of the semester and that they could dispense with everything,” she said. “They told me to focus on my family and were very considerate and understanding. She was the only one to whom I did not receive a compassionate response. “

Kratenstein said she has not been able to see her father, Alan, since he went to the hospital on March 29. He died on April 13 at the age of 63.

“It was really difficult,” she said. “Everyone is talking about the coronavirus and that is essentially what kept me away from my father. It’s hard to hear about it and the smallest things remind me of my father and I’m just going to start hollering. “

Kratenstein received a wave of support in response to his messages, and many commented on the “horrible” nature of his teacher’s response.

“They checked me out and they fixed everything,” she said. “My advisers have been incredible and I am grateful to them.”

A university spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the school had “offered special accommodations”, including an extension, “as well as support services for the mental and emotional health of our children.” students ”.

The professor did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.