Unemployed claims filed reach 3.2 million, the total for the crisis is 33 million

3.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus crisis sacked 33 million workers in less than two months, the federal government announced Thursday.

This suggests that one in five American workers has attempted to join the country’s unemployment lists in the past seven weeks as the pandemic hit the workforce unprecedented.

But the seasonally adjusted number of initial jobless claims fell for the fifth week in a row, indicating that layoffs peaked in late March, when workers filed 6.8 million claims, according to the United States Department of Labor. Last week’s figure was in line with economists’ expectations for 3 million deposits.

Thursday’s figure was higher than the federal government’s long-awaited employment report for April, which is expected to post the highest unemployment rate in the United States since World War II. Some experts expect it to reach 15%.

Payroll company ADP previewed the damage Wednesday when it said the private sector lost 20.2 million jobs last month, more than double the total of the Great Recession. But neither the company’s report nor the federal investigation will show the full impact of the crisis as it only covers the first half of the month.

Overwhelmed states have rushed to deal with a massive flood of jobless claims as blockages to curb the coronavirus have forced companies to shut down and fire or lay off workers.

New York – where workers said they waited weeks for unemployment checks – has paid out more than $ 5.8 billion in benefits to 1.5 million people since the crisis began, the department said on Wednesday. work.

With post wires