Uber lays off 3,700 employees, or 15% of its workforce

Uber is laying off 3,700 employees in its customer service and recruiting services, as the number of carpooling passengers dropped during the Coronavirus pandemic. The cuts affected approximately 15% of the company’s full-time staff.

Uber has also instituted a hiring freeze, the company said in a deposit Wednesday, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will give up his salary for the rest of the year. Uber plans to spend approximately $ 20 million on employee benefits due to the redundant employees.

Uber is now preparing for the harsh reality that it will not recover all of its customers once the pandemic is over, said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

“There is so much uncertainty about this virus,” said Ives. “There are some who will not get into a car for the next one to three years. There will not be this level of comfort with the return to carpooling for some until there is a vaccine. “

Uber has taken other cost-saving steps in addition to the layoffs, including cutting its marketing budget, said Ives. The company is just one example of the largest gig economy “taking a punch in the coronavirus environment,” he said.

Airbnb cuts 1,900, or about 25% of its workforce this week. CEO Brian Chesky said in a note Employees revealed on Tuesday that the company’s 2020 revenue would likely be less than half of last year’s figures.

“We are collectively experiencing the most distressing crisis of our lives, and as it began to unfold, world travel came to a halt,” Chesky said in the note. “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard.”

The rival Uber Lyft posed 982 employees, or 17% of its workforce, in April. Lyft also obtained 288 employees and reduced the salaries of its vice-presidents and managers by 20% and 30% respectively.

Uber began sending disinfectant wipes to its drivers in early March, when COVID-19 cases began to increase across the country. The company also suspended driver and passenger accounts who caught COVID-19 or who were in contact with someone with the disease.

Uber said Monday Passengers and drivers will soon be forced to wear face covers in some markets.

Uber drivers have seen a drop in the number of their customers, as many Americans remain indoors under government control. More details on goodwill and earnings are expected to emerge Thursday when Uber’s first quarter earnings report is released.

Uber’s stock has dropped nearly 11% since early March.

Aimée Picchi contributed to this report.